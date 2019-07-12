Hassan breaks women's mile world record; Gatlin wins 100

MONACO (AP) -- Sifan Hassan broke the long-standing women's mile record in 4 minutes, 12.33 seconds at the Herculis Diamond League meeting on Friday.

The Dutchwoman fractionally beat the 4:12.56 set in 1996 by Svetlana Masterkova, a two-time Olympic champion that year in Atlanta.

Hassan knocked two seconds off her personal best and finished five seconds clear of Britain's Laura Weightman.

It was the first outdoor world record on the track so far this year.

She reached the 1,200-meter mark in 3:10.2 and pushed hard to clock a 62-second closing lap at Stade Louis II, the home of French soccer side Monaco.

Hassan was surprised, but thinks this result stands her in good stead for the world championships in Doha, Qatar, in late September.

''The first 800 was a bit slow, so after that I wasn't thinking it would be a world record,'' she said. ''When I crossed the line I was so surprised. After you run the last 400 like that and set a world record, it gives me (you) much confidence over 5,000 ... I want to double over 1,500 and 5,000 in Doha.''

In the men's 100 meters there was another win for world champion Justin Gatlin.

The 37-year-old Gatlin clocked 9.91 seconds to narrowly beat Noah Lyles in 9.92 - Gatlin's winning time last Friday at the Athletissima Diamond League in Lausanne.

Michael Rodgers made it a United States podium sweep with 10.01 for third, having run the same time in Lausanne.

''It's all about putting together a good technical race, to use my experience. It feels great to beat these guys,'' said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic champion. ''This season is surreal; I can't believe I'm still winning here. Noah is a great runner, so every time I race him I'm excited.''

In other men's results, Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas won the 400 meters in 44.51 seconds; Nijel Amos of Botswana clinched the 800 in 1:41.89 - the world-leading time this year - and Moroccan runner Soufiane El Bakkali won the 3,000 steeplechase in 8:04.82, another best for the year.

Poland's Piotr Lisek also had a year-leading 6.02 meters in pole vault and Germany's Andreas Hofmann won the javelin throw with 87.84 meters.

''I didn't expect 6.02. It's almost a dream,'' said Lisek, who also set a personal best. ''I've been injury free this year and 100% healthy.''

Christian Taylor won the triple jump in 17.82 meters ahead of U.S. countryman Will Claye, 17.75.

The U.S. got another 1-2 in the women's 400 hurdles, with Sydney McLaughlin (53.32 seconds) comfortably beating Ashley Spencer (54.46). Meanwhile, countrywoman Kendra Harrison ran 12.43 to win the women's 100 hurdles ahead of Jamaica's Danielle Williams (12.52) with both having season's bests.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo secured another victory for the Bahamas, this time in the 200 meters, clocking 22.09 seconds to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson of Jamaica, 22.44.

Two-time defending world champion Mariya Lasitskene of Russia, competing as a neutral athlete, won the high jump with 2 meters.

