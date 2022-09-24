‘It hasn’t been normal’: As mortgage rates rise for a fifth week, it’s time for homebuyers to abandon their old assumptions

Nancy Sarnoff
·4 min read
‘It hasn’t been normal’: As mortgage rates rise for a fifth week, it’s time for homebuyers to abandon their old assumptions
‘It hasn’t been normal’: As mortgage rates rise for a fifth week, it’s time for homebuyers to abandon their old assumptions

U.S. mortgage rates surged by over a quarter-point this week, as policymakers continue to battle high inflation by slowing the economy.

The rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage is at a nearly 14-year high, according to a widely followed survey.

Don’t miss

That means a buyer financing a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed-rate loan is now looking at a monthly payment about $900 per month higher than this time last year, says George Ratiu, senior economist with Realtor.com.

That amounts to an annual increase of over $10,000.

Yet while higher borrowing costs are keeping people on the sidelines, would-be buyers may not be able to count on rates coming back down. Mortgage rates are still below their long-term averages.

30-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.29% this week, up from 6.02% the previous week, mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported on Thursday.

A year ago at this time, the 30-year rate was averaging 2.88%.

Rates have risen for five straight weeks, and the housing market is feeling the strain.

Home sales are in free fall and prices in August were down 6% from their June peak, according to a report from Realtor.com.

“While sales prices were still higher than a year ago, the growth moderated into single-digits, a clear sign that the exponential growth of the past several years has slowed,” Ratiu says.

15-year fixed-rate mortgages

The average interest rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage is running 5.44%, up from 5.21% last week, Freddie Mac says.

Last year at this time, the 15-year rate averaged 2.15%.

Interest rates on 15- and 30-year mortgages typically mirror the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which jumped this week to its highest level since 2011, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Borrowing costs could continue to rise as the Federal Reserve plans more rate increases. The central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate three-quarters of a point this week and said more increases were likely as it attempts to bring down the hottest inflation in decades.

“For housing markets, higher borrowing costs are the very remedy the Fed is prescribing in order to cool demand and lower overheated prices,” Ratiu says.

5-year adjustable-rate mortgage

The average rate on a five-year adjustable-rate mortgage, or ARM, is averaging 4.97%, up from 4.93% last week.

The five-year ARM rate was averaging 2.43% last year at this time.

Adjustable mortgages start out with lower rates than longer-term loans —though after their initial terms, they adjust each year in line with the prime rate or another benchmark.

ARM borrowers often refinance into fixed-rate loans after the initial five years, but that can be a risky strategy since no one truly knows where long-term rates are headed.

Are rates really that high?

While Americans have long benefited from cheap borrowing costs, ultra-low mortgage rates are not the historical norm.

The average long-term rate on a 30-year loan is 7.76%, says Michele Raneri, vice president of financial services research and consulting for TransUnion, a consumer credit reporting agency.

“People feel like the rate we’ve experienced in the last couple of years has been normal,” Raneri says. “It hasn’t been normal.”

Mortgage applications this week

For the first time in six weeks, mortgage applications increased last week, according to the latest survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

Applications were up 3.8% from the previous week, led by an uptick in refinance activity. Refi applications were up 10% over the previous week — but they remain 83% lower than last year at this time.

Purchase applications were up 1% last week, but were down 30% from one year ago.

“The weekly gain in applications, despite higher rates, underscores the overall volatility right now as well as Labor Day-adjusted results the prior week,” says Joel Kan, the MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.

What to read next

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Latest Stories

  • Mel C Says Spice Girls' Meeting with Prince Charles in the '90s Is 'Even More Naughty' Now He's King

    The singer opens up about the many highs and lows of life with the Spice Girls in a riveting new memoir

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Former Bills star Moulds happy fans, ownership can enjoy club's NFL resurgence

    TORONTO — Eric Moulds couldn't be happier to see the Buffalo Bills' loyal fanbase being rewarded for its patience and loyalty. Before the start of the '22 NFL season, a majority of prognosticators picked Buffalo as their Super Bowl pick. And thus far, the Bills (2-0) have lived up to the hype, registering convincing victories over the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams (31-10) and Tennessee Titans (41-7 on Monday night). Buffalo will certainly have history on its side Sunday when it visits div

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Flyers C Couturier in danger of missing camp with injury

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier suffered an undisclosed injury and will be re-evaluated during training camp. He is considered week-to-week. The Flyers did not say on Monday when Couturier was injured. Couturier underwent back surgery in February and missed the rest of the season. He signed an eight-year, $62 million contract extension in 2021 and ended the season with 17 points in 29 games. The Flyers hired John Tortorella in the offseason for what is expected to b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin