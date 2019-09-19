Haslam: WSBK will suit Redding better than BSB

will step up to WSBK next season with the factory Ducati team after a single season in BSB, where he is currently vying for the title in his rookie campaign aboard one of the Italian manufacturer's Panigale V4 R bikes.

The 26-year-old chose to switch to BSB with the Paul Bird Motorsport outfit after losing his Aprilia MotoGP ride over potential alternatives in WSBK and Moto2.

at the works Kawasaki squad on the back of a title-winning campaign in the UK, albeit he competed in WSBK full-time in 2009-15 before moving back down to BSB.

Scott Redding, Ducati

Scott Redding, Ducati Double Red

Double Red

Haslam's teammate Rea described Redding as a "very high-level rider" and "realistically ’s only rival of the last 10 years".

The Ulsterman also praised Redding's openness to racing in a national-level series on a different style of track to those used at world championship level.

"There’s a particular way to ride [in BSB]; the GP and [World] Superbike way won’t work there," said Rea. "That’s why I have a lot of respect for Leon going back from WSBK to winning BSB, because you really have to want to win.

"It looks like Scott went to BSB with a really good attitude, because I could imagine me going back there after being spoiled with big tracks with a lot of run-off, and suddenly you’re running on national tracks. You have to ride in a completely different way.

"It takes big balls to go back because he’s the name rider, the rider they are building the marketing around and whatnot, and he’s taking big rivalries with established stars like [Josh] Brookes and he’s doing it well, so fair play."

Redding heads into the final three rounds of the BSB season trailing PBM Ducati teammate Brookes by three points, with the standings having been reset after the most recent round at Oulton Park as the six 'Showdown' riders were determined.

(Smiths BMW) are the other riders in contention.

Scott Redding, Paul Bird Motorsport

Scott Redding, Paul Bird Motorsport Scott Redding

Scott Redding