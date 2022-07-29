Haskell University students deserve the truth about why cross country coach was ousted

Student athletes at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence say administrators forced them to make complaints against their cross country coach, in what is the latest twist in a monthslong investigation.

The federal investigation needs to be thorough and complete, and changes must be made, even if it means new leadership.

The school has been in a revolving state of turmoil in recent years. Students cannot continue to suffer at this unique public university attended by about 1000 Native Americans and operated by the U.S. Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Indian Education.

In a letter published in the Indian Leader, the Haskell student newspaper, cross country athletes accused top administrators of bullying, coercing and silencing them with the goal of maligning and then replacing the school’s cross county coach, Clay Mayes.

There’s little reason to believe the students would not be telling the truth. The students allege that the former assistant cross country coach and current Athletic Director Judith Gipp, whose family has a long history of leadership at Haskell, wanted Mayes gone.

Earlier this year, Haskell athletic leaders called for the BIE to investigate Mayes over claims of fraud. The school accused Mayes of tampering with student grades, according to documents acquired by The Star Editorial Board. But Mayes said he never had access to grades because he was not an instructor.

That investigation continues. But in February, Haskell terminated Mayes’ coaching contract.

Mayes’ job used to belong to Gipp’s brother Al Gipp.

Judith Gipp declined to discuss the issue “because I am a federal employee.” All information needed to go through the Bureau of Indian Education communication office, she said. The bureau did not respond to our calls or emails. Interim President Julia Good Fox did not respond to requests for comment. Brittany Hall, president of the Haskell Board of Regents, said the board won’t know details about the investigation until the BIE files a report about its findings. But she said “we take the allegations very seriously,” as of course they should.

Until last week, the student athletes had remained silent about allegedly being forced to make what they called “outlandish” claims against their coach because they feared being expelled.

“Haskell administrators have barred us from speaking out, berated us, and intimidated us into remaining silent,” the July 20 letter said. “Today we are demanding that our voices are heard.”

In the letter to Bureau of Indian Education Director Tony Dearman and the university, the student athletes said they were being pressured by some Haskell administrators, including then-acting university President Tonia Salvini, to agree to complaints that students said were written by administrators, and to also sign an order prohibiting them from having any contact with Mayes.

“If we didn’t join we would be met with bullying and intimidation,” the student letter said.

Students said they also were barred from participating in certain races under the threat from the school’s athletic director that “ we would face removal from Haskell both as a student and as an athlete,” the letter says.

Students asked the BIE to investigate their claims.

Mayes told us this week that his troubles began after he reported that a student had been sexually assaulted by a university employee. Five days after filing the report, he received a letter from university athletic leaders eliminating his contract.

Long history of trouble at Native American school

Haskell is the country’s only federally operated four-year institution solely for Native American students. It opened in 1884 as a government boarding school as part of U.S. efforts to eliminate Native American culture.

In recent years, the school has been buffeted by leadership turnover. The university president was removed last year after clashing with students and faculty who said he violated their civil and free speech rights.

In 2019, then-president Venida Chenault was removed after a federal investigation found under-reported crime statistics, including incidents of sexual assault, rape, domestic violence, stalking and harassment. As recently as this year, the U.S.government has continued apologizing for historic injustices done to Native American people, including children mistreated in boarding schools established to strip them of their culture.

The U.S. governmental agency that oversees Haskell must ensure that students get a quality education in a safe environment. If that is not happening, then those responsible — including top leaders — should be held accountable.