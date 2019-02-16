Haskell praises Newcastle's Wilson as battle for World Cup spot intensifies

James Haskell joined Saints players for a Train With Your Heroes event

James Haskell may still have high hopes of making England’s Rugby World Cup squad, but he has singled out one of his competitors for praise – and that’s Newcastle’s Mark Wilson.

The 33-year-old is currently being eased back into competitive action with Northampton Saints after ankle surgery last year, but he has been impressed by the form of Wilson so far in England’s red-hot Six Nations campaign.

With 77 caps to his name Haskell knows a thing or two about back row play, and last turned out for his country against Ireland in last year’s Six Nations.

Wilson played his way into Eddie Jones’ World Cup plans with a string of solid performances during the Autumn internationals, effectively replacing Haskell, while his game management has gone to a new level during a blistering England start to the Six Nations.

England struggled in the 2018 competition but have been in stellar form in 2019, trouncing both Ireland and France, with Haskell highlighting Wilson’s form.

“I think Mark Wilson’s an awesome player. I think he’s somebody who I was lucky enough to work with a couple of times in England camp,” commented Haskell, who was speaking at an event where Northampton Outlaws won an appearance from Saints by describing how their team embodies the spirit of rugby, both on and off the pitch, and helps grow game the locally; organized by Gallagher as part of its ‘Heroes of the Game’ campaign.

“I think he was very, very good in the autumn when he was called upon to play in different positions.

“For me back row is all about balance and someone like Mark has got that versatility and that ability.

“He’s very good over the ball and his leg tackling is up there but his work-rate is also phenomenal.

“You can see how much it means to him to play and that’s all you want from a back-row player.”

