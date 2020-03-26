Hasidic community mourns death of Outremont man, first Montrealer killed by COVID-19

Montreal's first confirmed COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old Hasidic man who showed symptoms Sunday night, ultimately succumbing to complications caused by the coronavirus Wednesday night.

The man was taken to hospital on Tuesday night.

"In less than 24 hours, he deteriorated and [was] put on a ventilator in the morning, and it was the evening when he passed away, unfortunately," said Max Lieberman, a member of the man's Hasidic community in Outremont.

"His family is shocked. His community is shocked. Everybody is shocked."

While there have been eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Quebec, this was the first in Montreal, according to the public health agency for the island.

"They've been forecasting how vicious this virus is, and when it finally hits home, it's sobering," said Lieberman.

"It's a strong wake-up call that we need to redouble our efforts."