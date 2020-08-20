Hashem Abedi: Brother Of Manchester Bomber Salman Abedi Jailed For At Least 55 Years

The brother of the Manchester Arena bomber has been jailed for life with a minimum of 55 years for mass murder.

Hashem Abedi, now 23, was found guilty of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder, and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

Handing down the sentence, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, said: “The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused by the explosion.

“The stark reality is, these were atrocious crimes. Large in scale, deadly in intent, appalling in their consequences.

“The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.”

The Old Bailey heard that the Islamic State-inspired jihadi had helped his older brother, Salman, who blew himself up in the attack after an Ariana Grande concert on the night of May 22, 2017.

The defendant, who had travelled to Libya before the bombing, was extradited back to Britain to face trial.

The jury deliberated for five hours to find him guilty on March 17 – just days before trials were halted as the nation was plunged into lockdown.

Passing sentence on Thursday, Baker, said: “If the defendant, like his brother, had been 21 or over at the time of the offence, the appropriate starting point would have been a whole life order.

“Not only because of the combination of the significant degree of pre-meditation but also because the motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.