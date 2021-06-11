'Haseen Dillruba' Trailer: Taapsee Pannu Caught in a Web of Lies

The trailer of Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane, Taapsee-Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba has dropped. Directed by Vinil Mathew, the film will release on Netflix on 2 July.

The trailer follows Taapsee aka Rani Kashyap, who gets married to Rishu (Vikrant) only to realise he is not the partner she has been looking for. Rani discovers love in Harshvardhan, but her joys are short-lived. Rishu reportedly dies in an accident and Taapsee stands accused for his death.

The trailer shows glimpses into a tale that portrays the 'three shades of love: lust, obsession, and deceit.'

In her announcement of the shoot wrap up on social media, Taapsee had written on social media, "Finally, after shooting during the coldest days in Haridwar to sultry hot days in Mumbai, this film has probably experiences all seasons and human emotions possible under the sun. Here’s to getting ‘pulp ficton’ back on screen with the character you either love to hate or hate to love cuz basic toh hum waise bhi kuch karate nahi hai na."

