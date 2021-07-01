Haseen Dillruba, The Tomorrow War, Hungama 2: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar in July

The pandemic may have rendered most of us incapable of discerning one day week month from another, but for the promise of new content to stream at the beginning of every month.

Here is a comprehensive list of what you can watch in July on the streaming platforms.

Netflix

Haseen Dillruba - 2 July

Murder mystery Haseen Dillruba, headlined by Taapsee Pannu, is directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee-fame. It revolves around a woman who finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. The movie, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead, has been penned by Kanika Dhillon and produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai through his banner Colour Yellow Productions.

Fear Street Trilogy - 2, 9, 16 July

Based on RL Stine's best selling horror series, the Fear Street trilogy follows a group of teenagers who discover that the terrifying events that haunted their town for generations may all be connected, and they may be the next targets. The trilogy begins in Shadyside, 1994. While the first part releases on 2 July, the second and the third premiere on 9 and 16 July respectively.

The cast for Fear Street Part One: 1994 includes Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, Maya Hawke, and Darrell Britt-Gibson.

We The People - 4 July

Barack and Michelle Obama turned executive producers for We the People, a Netflix series with music and animation. The series comprises 10, three-minute-long episodes featuring music performed by H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and Andra Day, among others.

We the People combines essential US civics lessons with music, combining them with songs performed by Janelle MonÃ¡e, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, Cordae, Bebe Rexha and Kyle.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson - 6 July

Tim Robinson's acclaimed Netflix comedy series I Think You Should Leave is returning for a second season on 6 July. The first season included celebrity cameos from Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Cecily Strong, Patti Harrison, and Robinson's Detroiters co-star and co-creator Sam Richardson

Atypical season 4 - 9 July

The fourth season of Atypical, starring Keir Gilchrist, will be the final season of the show, and contains 10 episodes. The show focuses on the life of 18-year-old Sam Gardner, played by Gilchrist, who is autistic.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Robia Rashid, and also executive produced by Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon.

Heist - 14 July

>Netflix is all set to premiere Heist, a new documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off. A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport... and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments and original interviews, directors Derek Doneen, Martin Desmond Roe, and Nick Frew each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Never Have I Ever season 2 - 15 July

Popular coming-of-age series Never Have I Ever will see Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reprise her role as the academically competitive and hot-headed Indian American teenager Devi in the show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher.

Returning cast members include Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. Megan Suri is the season two newcomer, along with Common, Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and P J Byrne, who are set to recur on the series.

Feels Like Ishq - 23 July

Feel Like Ishq, a new Hindi anthology from Netflix after Ray, is a romance-drama series that will feature six meet-cute stories from directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, and Sachin Kundalkar. The ensemble cast includes popular names such as Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, and Skand Thakur.

Outer Banks Season 2 - 30 July

Netflix's Outer Banks returns for a second season on 30 July. The first instalment follows a group of teenagers living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane hits the vacation destination, it leads to a series of mysterious events, like missing characters and unexpected romances. The second season continues the story from where the first season left off, as John B and Sarah, on the run, will now be seen in the Bahamas.

Amazon Prime Video

The Tomorrow War- >2 July

The sci-fi action drama features Chris Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.

Directed by Chris McKay, the Skydance Media film also features Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and Academy Award-winner JK Simmons.

Toofan - 16 July

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial, starring Farhan Akhtar in the lead, was earlier scheduled to release on 21 May, but then was postponed in light of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Akhtar plays a national-level boxing player in the sports drama, also starring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Hussain Dalal.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium

The Last Cruise - 1 July

The Last Cruise documents the experiences of people on board the now-infamous Diamond Princess cruise ship, where an uncontained COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the pandemic became a global spectacle and a faraway symbol of the new virus and its potential to upend any sense of normalcy.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship set sail from Yokohama, Japan on 20 January, 2020. By 26 February, 2020, the ship accounted for more than half of all the documented COVID-19 cases outside of China with over 700 infected people on board. Using intimate footage recorded by its passengers and crew, The Last Cruise is a first-person account of the nightmare that transpired aboard the ill-fated cruise. With little information available about the new virus and limited access to resources, the ship's cases soared. Passengers were quarantined in their staterooms for weeks and would ultimately account for the first citizens to test positive for COVID-19 in several countries around the world. Meanwhile, the crew tended to the passengers, delivered room service and slept and dined in cramped, shared quarters. They'd become what we'd later term "essential workers."

Monsters at Work - 7 July

Monsters At Work takes place the day after the Monsters, Incorporated power plant started harvesting the laughter of children to fuel the city of Monstropolis, thanks to Mike and Sulley's discovery that laughter generates ten times more energy than screams. It follows the story of Tylor Tuskmon, an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer until he lands a job at Monsters, Incorporated, and discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. After Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), he must work alongside a misfit bunch of mechanics while setting his sights on becoming a Jokester.

Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, Henry Winkler, Alanna Ubach, Mindy Kaling, John Goodman, and Lucas Neff have lent the voices in the animation movie.

White Lotus - 12 July

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, the series follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel's cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The film stars Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Catch & Kill: The Podcast Tapes - 13 July

Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, a six-part HBO documentary series, brings to life Ronan Farrow's intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators, and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist's podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators.

Directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, the series expands on the podcast and book with never-before-seen footage and new insights into this culture-shaking story. Interviews are interwoven with additional sound and imagery from documents, audiotapes, photos, archive footage and illustrations. With fresh perspectives and detail " not just on the harrowing effort to expose one powerful predator, but on the systems that help cover up terrible crimes to this day " the series presents new revelations in the reporting on one of Hollywood's most ungettable stories.

Behind The Attraction - 21 July

The magic of Disney Parks comes alive in Behind the Attraction, from executive producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Brian Volk-Weiss. The show explores how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy " Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions will be decoded in the series.

Playing with Sharks - 23 July

From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, Playing with Sharks captures the life of Valerie Taylor"a woman ahead of her time whose life's work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, Playing with Sharks follows this daring ocean explorer's trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector.

Stuntman - 23 July

Stuntman chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death-defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel's infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump.

In 2018, the movie, executive produced by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, and directed by Kurt Mattila, made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature.

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - 28 July

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they're best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - 28 July

In The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals " Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto " as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Collar Bomb - 9 July

Jimmy Sheirgill-led crime thriller movie Collar Bomb will release on streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on 9 July. Sheirgill will play a police officer in the movie directed by Dnyanesh Zoting and starring Asha Negi and Rajshri Deshpande. Nikhil Nair has penned the script.

"When a ticking bomb takes control of his quaint town, officer Manoj Hesi sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives," the plotline reads.

Hungama 2 - 23 July

Hungama 2, the sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 hit comedy Hungama, will release directly on Disney+ Hotstar as theatres in most states are shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The film was slated to hit theatres on 14 August this year.

Priyadarshan has returned to direct the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.

Apple TV+

Schmigadoon! - 16 July

Schmigadoon!, a new musical comedy series executive produced by Lorne Michaels, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town in which everyone is living in a studio musical from the 1940s. They then discover that they can't leave until they find "true love." The first season of the six-episode series also stars Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.

Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Cinco Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original music for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Ken Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.

Ted Lasso Season 2 - 23 July

The SAG, three-time Critics' Choice Award and Golden Globe Award-winning hit series Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis as the titular character, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence, Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

ZEE5

State of Siege: Temple Attack - 9 July

State of Siege: Temple Attack is a ZEE5 Original that stars Akshaye Khanna as a National Security Guard (NSG) commando. The film, marking the actor's digital debut, is based on the attack on the temple of Akshardham in Gujarat in 2002. It is directed by Ken Ghosh.

14 Phere

14 Phere, starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, and Gauhar Khan, will premiere in July. It was supposed to release theatrically on 9 July, but the film will now have a direct OTT release. It is directed by Devanshu Singh, written by Manoj Kalwani, and produced by ZEE Studios.

MUBI

Shirley - >1 July

Directed by Josephine Decker, Shirley is based upon the eponymous 2014 novel inspired by novelist Shirley Jackson's real-life and written by Susan Scarf Merrell.

Fred and Rose move to a small Vermont college town in pursuit of a job for Fred as an assistant professor of literature. The young couple receives an offer for free room and board from professor Stanley Hyman, as long as Rose agrees to spend time cleaning up the home and looking after his wife, acclaimed horror author Shirley Jackson. At first Fred and Rose detest the rocky household of the eccentric couple, but they eventually establish deep bonds with their counterparts, which will test the limits of their young love.

Shirley had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival where Decker won the US Dramatic Special Jury Award for Auteur Filmmaking.

First Cow - 9 July

Award-winning director Kelly Reichardt (Meek's Cutoff, Wendy and Lucy) returns with First Cow, a gripping and glorious story of friendship and petty crime on the harsh frontier of the Pacific Northwest. In 1820s Oregon, two loners team up to seek their fortune through a scheme to steal milk from the wealthy landowner's prized Jersey cow " the first, and only, in the territory " to create delicious fried cakes for sale at the market. This sumptuous tale of male friendship, pilfered dairy, and the American dream pursuit is a true masterpiece from one of the great modern American filmmakers.

Sweat - 23 July

Watch our brand new trailer for Magnus von Horn's exhilarating SWEAT. Exclusively on MUBI July 23. pic.twitter.com/01owfMw79i " MUBI India (@mubiindia) May 14, 2021

Swedish filmmaker Magnus von Horn's thriller follows three days in the life of a fitness motivator and social media influencer, played by Magdalena KoleÅnik. Despite having thousands of online followers, she craves true intimacy in real life. Julian Swiezewski, Aleksandra Konieczna and Zbigniew Zamachowski.

SonyLIV

Chutzpah

Created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by Simarpreet Singh, Chutzpah showcases a story of five individuals connected through the internet. The show talks about the power of social media and highlights the digital influence on the youth of today.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, and written by Amit Babbar and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the show features Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Gautam Mehra, Tanya Maniktala, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kshitij Chauhan, amongst others.

Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn, the British three-part psychological thriller miniseries, recounts the final months of Boleyn's life, her struggle with Tudor England's patriarchal society, her desire to secure a future for her daughter, Elizabeth, and the brutal reality of her failure to provide Henry with a male heir. The show will premiere this month on SonyLIV.

Crossing Swords

Created by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, Crossing Swords is an adult animated stop-motion sitcom that follows Patrick, who lands his dream job as a squire for the royal castle, only to find out the kingdom is more corrupt than he could have ever imagined. The show premiered on Hulu in June last year.

BookMyShow Stream

Radioactive - 2 July

Based on the 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout by Lauren Redniss, Radioactive is a 2019 British movie directed by Marjane Satrapi and starring Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie. The film had its premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was scheduled to be released in theatres in 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

