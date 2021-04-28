Haseeb Hameed rediscovers form and love of game at Nottinghamshire

Tanya Aldred
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

When Haseeb Hameed registered his second century of the match for Nottinghamshire in the County Championship game against Worcestershire last week, film showed a dressing room bursting with pleasure. It was not confined to the players; all round the country affection bubbles for a young man treated most unkindly by the cricketing gods.

Plucked for the 2016 tour of India as a 19-year-old after an impressive season with Lancashire, Hameed impressed everyone from his teammates to Virat Kohli. But a succession of injuries and a baffling lack of form meant he was first dropped, then sacked, by Lancashire, a move that precipitated a new start at Trent Bridge.

In the truncated summer of 2020 he held steady but was appointed vice-captain at the start of this season, and his first-innings 111 was his first century for Nottinghamshire and only his second since 2016.

Related: Cricket and rugby join British football’s weekend boycott of social media

And yet, the new hirsute Hameed – his chin-length black bob held back with a hairband – seems the same polite, cheerful player who first burst on the scene as a teenager. He is phlegmatic about his rollercoaster ride. “There were some real tough moments – breaking a second finger in nine months was hard, my third surgery all requiring six weeks of rehab, and then the following season to have the season I did averaging nine was extremely tough,” he says.

“Being let go by my home club was tough. But in those tough moments I have been lucky to find something deep inside me that doesn’t let me give up and urges me to try one more time.”

How would he advise that young man who was thrust into the spotlight in India? “I’d say part of it is not to rush too much, just enjoy the journey. You have your ambitions and aspirations, but just let everything happen in good time. Once you’ve had that exposure to the international scene as a young boy you also have lots of different people giving you different advice, so I’d say just hold firm to what got you there.”

He still has affection for Lancashire, a club he joined as a nine-year-old. “I had mostly absolutely wonderful years. I was very lucky to be part of a very strong age group side with Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Callum Parkinson. And going on to achieve what I was able to achieve as a 19-year-old was extremely special, so my overriding emotion is it will always have a special place for me in my heart, and I guess home is home, but it is time for a new journey and a new chapter in my life and I’m lucky enough to have found that here in Nottinghamshire.”

Peter Moores, Nottinghamshire’s coach, is happy too, telling Cricinfo: “He’d got to a place where he was surviving as a player: trying not to get out and block the new ball, but he’s now … a lovely player to watch with a lovely flow to him.”

Related: WG Grace, Don Bradman and the race to 1,000 runs before the end of May

As for England: “The message has always been quite simple – if I can get back to enjoying my cricket again and performing well then the rest will hopefully look after itself.” But best of all, he is enjoying his cricket again.

Marnus Labuschagne, the Australian middle-order batsman who was such a hit for Glamorgan in 2019, will play his first game of the season, against Kent, on Thursday. An average of 60.80 after 18 Tests was not enough to get him bought in the Indian Premier League auction – instead he hit 192 for Queensland to help them to secure victory in the Sheffield Shield final.

Joe Root will miss Yorkshire’s game against Northamptonshire, resting, Jimmy Anderson needs another week to recover from his torn calf, but Mark Wood will turn out for Durham against Warwickshire and Stuart Broad returns for Nottinghamshire against Derbyshire.

Latest Stories

  • NFL draft: Teddy Bridgwater trade shifts focus for both Broncos, Panthers

    With Teddy going to Denver, the focus shifts at the top of the draft.

  • Report: 76ers plan to pursue Kyle Lowry via sign-and-trade

    Once again, the 76ers are widely expected to be leading the charge for Kyle Lowry this summer.

  • Jonathan Drouin takes indefinite leave from Canadiens for personal reasons

    The Canadiens announced Wednesday that the high-profile winger will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

  • Was LeBron James snubbed from Dr. J’s all-time list?

    According to Erving, LeBron isn't on his first or second team and the Hall of Famer explains why.

  • Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

    The five bedroom, six bathroom home comes with a stunning backyard view.

  • Jimmy Butler reveals that Kyle Lowry is his daughter’s godfather

    Butler also said that Lowry is his favorite player to compete against.

  • Olympic 'playbook' raises questions around safety of athletes

    Less than three months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to open amid a global pandemic, organizers released their latest version of the "Playbook" for athletes on Wednesday.

  • Women's world curling in Calgary gets green light, but German team in limbo

    Two Germans tested positive for COVID-19 in pre-tournament screening after arriving in Calgary.

  • TNT botches NHL promotion, mistakes Andrew Ference for Connor McDavid

    It's an honest mistake, but TNT will need to quickly figure out who the NHL's best player is, and soon.

  • Canadian women's sevens team say they were let down by bullying and harassment policy

    Coach John Tait stepped down Monday in the wake of an independent review that said the conduct did not fall within the policy’s definition of harassment or bullying.

  • Report: Raptors sign Freddie Gillespie to 2-year contract

    Toronto's rich tradition of rewarding players who outperform initial expectations continues, with Freddie Gillespie reportedly inking a two-year deal.

  • What's holding the Bruins back from meeting sky-high potential

    The secondary scoring is there, but David Pastrnak’s uneven season and the lackluster performances in the bottom six have held the Bruins back.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Panthers trading Teddy Bridgewater to Broncos

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock didn't have to wait around for the NFL draft to get the competition for his starting job that new general manager George Paton has been promising for months. Paton traded a sixth-round pick in this weekend's draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday. Paton might not be done, either. The Broncos own the ninth overall selection Thursday night and have had their eyes on several of the quarterback prospects rated a notch or two below Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson, who are expected to go 1-2 to the Jaguars and Jets, respectively. “We’re really high on Drew,” Paton said at his pre-draft news conference last week. "I like seeing Drew here every morning when I come in. He’s working hard and trending in the right direction. As you know, he has a lot of talent. I think he’s becoming a better pro, but we’re still going to look at the quarterback position. I’ve said since I’ve gotten here that we want to bring in competition. That’s the goal, and we plan on doing that.” Bridgewater became available when the Panthers traded for former Jets QB Sam Darnold three weeks ago. Bridgewater went 4-11 as the Panthers' starter last year and struggled to win close games down the stretch. He completed 69.1% of his passes, throwing 15 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Those numbers are better than Lock's. The third-year pro from Missouri tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions in 13 starts and his passer rating ranked 32nd in the NFL last season. He was 4-9 overall with 16 touchdown throws and is 8-10 in two years as Denver’s starter. After missing most of his rookie season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, Lock missed 2 1-2 games with a rotator cuff injury to his throwing shoulder and another for COVID-19 tracing in 2020. Bridgewater has a 26-23 career record as a starter over his six seasons in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina. The Broncos have struggled for years to find a suitable replacement for Peyton Manning, who retired a month after Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina in Super Bowl 50 and is headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. Manning's induction in Canton, Ohio, further highlights the franchise's serpentine search for a competent successor. The Broncos are the first team in NFL history to go five years without a playoff appearance following a championship parade, and they've had four consecutive losing seasons for the first time since ending a decade-long stretch of sub-.500 records in 1973. Among the washouts were first-round bust Paxton Lynch, the worst pick in former GM John Elway's tenure, trade dud Joe Flacco, and free agent flop Case Keenum. It was widely believed Bridgewater wouldn't become available until after the draft and maybe wouldn't join a new team until June. But, according to the NFL Network, the Panthers agreed to pay a portion of Bridgewater's salary in 2021. Bridgewater's three-year, $63 million contract signed last year calls for him to make $10 million guaranteed and up to $7 million more in 2021. The Panthers have the eighth overall pick in the draft and with Darnold in the fold can target other areas of need including offensive tackle, linebacker, tight end or cornerback. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press

  • Jaw-dropping body transformation has Andy Ruiz Jr. primed for another title run

    Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.

  • Canadian Premier League delays kickoff of third season due to pandemic

    TORONTO — The Canadian Premier League, which had hoped to begin play May 22 on the Victoria Day long weekend, says it is pushing back the kickoff date for its third season."Clearly the country is struggling through a third wave of the pandemic and we need to adjust accordingly," commissioner David Clanachan said in an open letter to fans Wednesday. "We are going to delay the start of the season, but we are still completely focused and committed to playing our season."We have pivoted and we are working on a number of scenarios to adapt to the latest situation."Clanachan did not detail those options but said an update would be forthcoming May 15.Last year, the Canadian pro league staged the Island Games tournament in Charlottetown rather than a full season. The tournament ran Aug. 13 to Sept. 9 at the University of Prince Edward Island.Only four of the league's eight teams are currently in full training — Pacific FC, Cavalry FC, FC Edmonton and Atletico Ottawa (in Madrid). HFX Wanderers FC had been in full training but has been limited to working out in small groups due to tighter restrictions recently imposed in Nova Scotia.Defending champion Forge FC, York United FC and Valour FC have yet to be given the green light by local authorities to resume full training.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Tom Brady beats Patrick Mahomes at top of NFLPA player sales list

    Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.

  • What are some ideal landing spots for Juilo Jones?

    Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to discuss the widely reported rumors that the Atlanta Falcons may be shopping wide receiver Julio Jones. If Jones were to land on a new team this season, what would be the best situation for the star wideout and fantasy managers alike? Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.