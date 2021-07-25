Haseeb Hameed hundred helps Nottinghamshire defeat Warwickshire

Haseeb Hameed scored his second hundred in a week (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Haseeb Hameed continued his superb season with a debut List A century to help Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire by 86 runs in the Royal London Cup on Sunday.

The 24-year-old scored 112 for a County Select XI against India earlier this week as part of the tourists’ preparation for the red-ball series against England next month.

Hameed had faced 246 balls for that innings, but showed a different side to his game with 10 fours and one maximum in a 92-ball knock for 103 with able support from Ben Slater, who made 86.

After Nottinghamshire had been dismissed for 323, Warwickshire needed a strong start and Robert Yates provided it with a century but, when he was out for 103, the writing was on the wall with Lyndon James picking up five for 48 to bowl out the hosts for 237.

Teenager Harry Duke hit 125 in Yorkshire’s successful chase of 328 to win by seven wickets with 13 balls left at Leicestershire.

Hundreds from Marcus Harris (127) and Lewis Hill (108) helped the home side post 327 for seven in the Group One encounter with Matthew Waite finishing with a five-fer.

Duke, 19, made his first ever senior century before 90 not out by George Hill got Yorkshire over the line.

Hamish Rutherford top-scored with 86 in Glamorgan’s 59-run success away to Northamptonshire and Tom Cullen (58no) also passed fifty.

It helped the away side make 295 for six from their allotted overs and, even though Ben Curran (55) and Tom Taylor (65no) hit half-centuries, Michael Hogan and Joe Cooke claimed three scalps each to oust their opponents for 236.

James Hildreth (110) and Steven Davies (94) saw Somerset successfully chase down Derbyshire’s 298 all out in the day-night game at Taunton.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice (93) and Brooke Guest (74) were the visitors’ top-scorers while last man Ravi Rampaul hit three sixes in his unbeaten 25 off 11 balls to push Derbyshire close to 300.

After slipping to 51 for two Davies and Hildreth shared in a third-wicket stand of 120 and then Hildreth and Lewis Goldsworthy (57no) put on 105 for the fourth wicket as Somerset reached their target with two overs to spare.

Elsewhere in Group Two, Sir Alastair Cook put on 159 for the second wicket with Tom Westley to help Essex ease to a nine-wicket home win over Middlesex.

Jack Davies hit 70 on his List A debut for the visitors at Chelmsford, but they were all out for 212 and an unbeaten 92 by Cook coupled with Westley’s 87 earned a routine victory.

It put Essex joint top of the group after two wins from two which is also the case for Lancashire who won at Gloucestershire by six wickets.

Five for 30 for Danny Lamb dismissed the hosts for 171, despite 51 from Matt Taylor, and then 47 from opener Keaton Jennings provided the foundations for the away side to chase down their total with Steven Croft finishing proceedings with a six.

George Munsey hit 108 for Kent in their defeat to Worcestershire (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

A run-fest occurred at New Road where Joe Leach played a captain’s innings of 88 to pull off an excellent chase for Worcestershire.

George Munsey (108) and Harry Finch (84) put on 184 for the fourth wicket to help Kent post 332 for seven and, when Jack Haynes was out for 77, it looked like the away side would defend successfully, but Leach smashed seven maximums in a 51-ball innings as Alex Gidman’s side got over the line.

Rain proved the winner in the other Group Two encounter at Hove, where Sussex’s clash with Durham was abandoned without a ball being bowled.