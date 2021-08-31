Hasbro's (NASDAQ:HAS) Dividend Will Be US$0.68

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will pay a dividend of US$0.68 on the 15th of November. This means the annual payment is 2.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hasbro's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Hasbro was paying out 89% of earnings, but a comparatively small 32% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 37.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 70%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$1.00, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$2.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. In the last five years, Hasbro's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 4.6% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Hasbro's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hasbro that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

