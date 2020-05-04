Hasbro Has a New Baby Yoda-Themed Monopoly Game, and You Can Preorder It Now

Photo credit: Hasbro

From House Beautiful

Baby Yoda is taking over game night! Appropriately unveiled on May 4, Hasbro has a new The Child-themed Monopoly game, modeled after Disney’s live-action show Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Prepare to travel around a galaxy far, far away with (arguably) the most lovable character from Star Wars.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The special edition boardgame was created for two to four players, and everyone gets to be a different version of Baby Yoda. You can be The Child drinking a cup of broth, using the force, eating a frog, or sitting in the Hoverpram. Dibs on the broth-drinking one, obviously.

Designed for ages 8 and up, this Monopoly game comes with the four cardboard Baby Yodas, 18 Title Deed cards, 16 Bounty Puck cards, 16 Camtono cards, 32 plastic hideouts, 12 plastic common houses, 12 dice, a money pack, and game guide. Now all you need to do is find a couple people to play with you, which shouldn’t be a difficult task.

You can preorder Monopoly: Star Wars The Child online at Target or GameStop. Each one is $19.99 and will ship by its release date of Sept. 1. Hey, at least you’ll have something to look forward to once summer is over, right?

Just when we think we’ve seen the most fun Baby Yoda merch out there, we’re surprised with another item that has us loving the adorable creature even more. Thank you to Hasbro for this one!

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like