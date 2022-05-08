Hasaranga grabs 5-18 in Bangalore's big win over Hyderabad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dinesh Karthik
    Dinesh Karthik
    Indian cricketer
  • Wanindu Hasaranga
    Wanindu Hasaranga
    Sri Lankan cricketer
  • Faf du Plessis
    Faf du Plessis
    South African cricketer

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga grabbed 5-18 and led Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 67-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Bangalore won the toss and scored 192-3. Hyderabad's chase was in trouble from the start and it was bowled out for 125 in 19.2 overs as Kane Williamson’s team lost its fourth successive game.

Hyderabad had dismissed Bangalore for the season’s lowest score of 68 in their first meeting.

The big win Sunday kept Bangalore among the top four with 14 points from 12 games. Hyderabad has 10 points in 11 games and is sixth.

Skipper Faf du Plessis anchored Bangalore's innings with an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls despite Virat Kohli getting his third golden duck of the season and second against Hyderabad.

Dinesh Karthik continued to impress with his power-hitting in the late overs as the wicketkeeper smashed 30 off just eight balls to provide Bangalore with a perfect finish.

Hyderabad struggled to pace its chase after Williamson was run out off the first ball while going for a needless run and Abhishek Sharma was clean bowled by Glenn Maxwell without scoring.

Hasaranga bowled superbly in the middle overs on a wicket where the ball gripped for the spinners and claimed two key wickets of Aiden Markram (21) and Nicholas Pooran (19).

Rahul Tripathi (58) made a fighting half century before holing out to deep backward square leg in Josh Hazlewood’s return spell.

Hasaranga, who dropped Tripathi just after the batter had completed his half century, ran through the tail in quick succession and finished his superb spell with a double-wicket maiden over.

Earlier, du Plessis and Rajat Patidar (48) dominated Hyderabad's fast bowlers after Kohli chipped a catch to Williamson at midwicket against left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

Du Plessis and Patidar revived the innings with a 105-run stand off 73 balls before Suchith had Patidar caught in the deep in the 13th over.

Maxwell played a little cameo of 33 with three fours and two sixes but Karthik’s late charge against Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi propelled Bangalore's total.

The pacer conceded 25 runs off the final six deliveries to finish with 0-47 as Karthik smashed three sixes — the first going through the hands of Tripathi at midwicket boundary — and finished off the innings with a straight drive for four.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Jesse Fleming's Chelsea clinch Women's Super League title with win over Man United

    Canada's Jesse Fleming came from the bench to help Chelsea secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Manchester United on Sunday and clinch their third-straight FA Women's Super League title. The 24-year-old London, Ont., native came on for Pernille Harder in the 77th minute. Fleming had six goals and four assists in 21 appearances for Chelsea in the competition, having featured in all but one game. The honour is Fleming's second league title with Chelsea. The 2021 Canada Soccer Player of the Year winn

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • Calgary turns to intimidating Flames winger Milan Lucic for traffic safety

    CALGARY — Milan Lucic is fine with his broad shoulders employed as a public safety message. As the Flames kicked off their first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars this week, traffic signs popped up on Calgary's main thoroughfares reading "If you shoulder check, so will Lucic! Go Flames." Lucic, an intimidating six-foot-three, 230-pound winger who crunches opposing players into the boards, was tickled when he saw the signs posted on social media. "I actually didn't see it in person," Luc

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c