Hasan Minhaj Reveals He and Wife Had 'Fertility Problems' for Years: It Was 'Really Tough on Us'

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1518 -- Pictured: Comedian Hasan Minhaj arrives on Monday, September 20, 2021

Sean Gallagher/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Hasan Minhaj is opening up about having fertility issues before welcoming his second child.

The comedian, 35, appeared on Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he revealed that he had to undergo surgery in order to conceive his second baby with wife Beena Patel.

The Morning Show actor, who welcomed his second child, a son, in March 2020, says he and Patel were "actually having fertility problems for years," which was "really tough" on the couple.

"It loaded the relationship with a lot of tension. We'd be sitting there really late at night having tough conversations — 'Are we gonna be able to have kids? Are we arrogant for thinking we deserve kids?' " he recalls.

While the comedian says he suggested the idea of adoption, his wife was adamant about conceiving a baby with Minhaj and asked him to go to a fertility clinic to see if there were any issues on his end.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Comedian Hasan Minhaj Welcomes Son: 'Even in These Crazy Times There Are So Many Beautiful Moments'

During his visit to the clinic, Minhaj says his doctor told him, "You have too much blood down there, it's been lowering your sperm count" and would need to undergo varicocele repair surgery.

"If you don't get this surgery, you can't have kids," the actor recalls his doctor saying.

Six weeks after having the surgery, Minhaj says his wife became pregnant with their son. The couple is also parents to a 3-year-old daughter.

The comedian announced the birth of his son on Instagram in March 2020, sharing a sweet photo of himself cradling the newborn as his wife looks on.

In his caption, Minhaj commented on the happy moment occurring amid troubling times with ongoing coronavirus concerns — and hinted that his family might be done expanding.

"Even in these crazy times there are so many beautiful moments," wrote the Daily Show alum. "Welcome to the world little guy. The Minhaj family grows, and according to Beena it's done growing. But ya never know, shooters shoot."