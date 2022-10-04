Hasan Minhaj: ‘I Did the Right Thing for the Wrong Reasons’

Matt Wilstein
·14 min read
Clifton Prescod/Netflix
Clifton Prescod/Netflix

Hasan Minhaj has had a very busy five years between the release of his first big stand-up special, Homecoming King, in 2017 and the premiere this week of his new hour, The King’s Jester, on Netflix. The former Daily Show correspondent roasted Donald Trump in absentia at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, launched and ended his weekly Netflix series Patriot Act, and found himself in the crosshairs of the Saudis for his unflinching criticism of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

All of it and more form the heart of his new special, which Minhaj discusses at length in this episode of The Last Laugh podcast. The comedian also opens up about the moment he realized he may have crossed a line with his comedy, reveals an elaborate prank he pitched to Nathan Fielder, addresses the accusations of a toxic work environment at Patriot Act, and a lot more.

If Homecoming King was about introducing not only himself but the very idea of “new Brown America” to the world, The King’s Jester is an “interrogation of why I believe what I believe,” Minhaj explains. It traces his rapid rise in the comedy world from the moment he started accruing cultural power as host of Patriot Act through the controversy that led Netflix to remove that show’s premiere episode from the platform in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

“I’m surprised we lasted as long as we did,” Minhaj says now of the show, which streamed 40 episodes in less than two years before its ultimate cancellation. And while there are a lot of “wild conspiracy theories” that Netflix axed Patriot Act because of the Saudi blowback—or even because he made jokes at the company’s expense—Minhaj insists that it simply came down to a lack of “growth” in the streaming numbers.

Just after we talked, Trevor Noah announced that he would be stepping down as host of The Daily Show, reigniting speculation about who might take over as host of the Comedy Central series. “I don’t think I was on the list,” Minhaj says of the 2015 search to replace Jon Stewart, echoing more pointed comments that former Daily Show correspondent Samantha Bee made to me a few years ago. When I remark that his absence from that replacement conversation was “surprising,” Minhaj replies, “I know. It was something that I would have wanted.”

“But as corny as it sounds, destiny has a way of working itself out,” he adds, “and things lined up the way they were supposed to line up.”

Below is an edited excerpt from our conversation. You can listen to the whole thing by subscribing to The Last Laugh on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts, and be the first to hear new episodes when they are released every Tuesday.

Let’s talk about the Saudi Arabia stuff, because it is such a big part of the special. You also reveal in the special for the first time that you actually were trying to interview the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. Was the idea that it would be part of that first episode of Patriot Act?

Yeah, we were trying to shoot an interview with the crown prince while he was doing his charm offensive. He was doing a media campaign where he met with The Rock, and he met with Michael Bloomberg at Starbucks and Ari Emmanuel and WME, and it was this whole “the crown prince has arrived in America” tour. And I thought this could be the moment to say, “Hey, I’ll meet you, let me shoot my shot.” I felt like there is a perspective that I would have that perhaps Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not have that would make that interview interesting.

How do you think you would have approached it? What would your goals have been?

I mean, I think certainly there’s a dual energy that Muslims around the world feel when it comes to their relationship with Saudi Arabia. On one hand, they are the custodians of one of the holiest sites in our faith. Mecca and Medina are in Saudi Arabia and it is the duty of every practicing Muslim to try to make their pilgrimage there. It’s a very sacred place in our hearts and in our faith. And at the same time, there is this quite contentious relationship with the Gulf States vis-à-vis the proxy wars they’ve had with Yemen and some of the political alliances they’ve had. And so my identity both as a Muslim and as American is very complicated with the Saudis, and America’s relationship is very complicated with the Saudis. America will always say we will fight and support democracy around the world, and then every couple of years, every president will go sword dancing with the Saudis. You go full Prince Ali Ababwa to lower the gas prices and sell some arms. So those would have my comedic takes that I brought to the interview.

How do you feel about the episode now that it’s been a few years? It obviously got taken down from Netflix in Saudi Arabia and there was a lot of controversy and discussion around that. Is there anything you would do differently, or do you feel like you stand by everything in that episode?

I’m super-proud of what we said. But one of the things I touch on in the special is, I’m not proud of the means by which I went about it, and some of the haughtiness and the ego that I had to just bum-rush an embassy and put myself and my loved ones in danger. And the kind of drunken high and stupor that I had to try to get the great joke. That shit isn’t funny, man. You could get a lot of people hurt.

Funny enough, I’ll tell you a story. Even after it happened and the episode got taken down and my Hajj visa was denied, I had this idea where, in Islam, if you can’t make your pilgrimage, somebody can make it on your behalf. So God has created this little loophole. So I said, how can we make a sketch out of this? I feel like this would be kind of the ultimate long con. So I called Nathan Fielder, and I go, “Nate, have you ever considered Islam? I know you love reporting from the field. What if you converted to Islam? You know, Muslims and Jews, we are cousins, we both come from Abraham, let’s just do this. You go down. You make your pilgrimage on my behalf. We come back and, you know, maybe we go on CBS Sunday Morning and let the Saudis know, ‘Hey, no autocratic power can inhibit my connection to God.’” I remember Nate said something that was so chilling now that I think about it. He goes, “Could this get me hurt?” And Matt, he meant it sincerely.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Cara Howe/Netflix</div>

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

Cara Howe/Netflix

Like physically hurt?

Yeah. “Would this get me hurt? Would they kill me?” He’s like, “Dude, I don’t know. I think the idea is brilliant. I think it’s so funny. But…”

He’s a pretty daring guy in a lot of ways.

Yeah, but this isn’t, “I’m gonna create a restaurant called Dumb Starbucks.” This is, “I’m gonna fly to Saudi Arabia and pull this off with cameras.” There is a delta of danger here that a lot of Americans don’t know. Safety is assumed in the States.

Well, you found Nathan Fielder’s line.

But also, now that I think back on it, the fact that I was willing to put that on paper in a pitch sheet, call him, try to get a crew. Man, I’m so glad we didn’t go through with it. But I’m also kind of ashamed at myself that to pursue comedy and to pursue a bit, I’d be willing to put myself and another person’s life in danger. That’s not cool, man. And that’s something I explore in the special.

I mean, that really is the heart of the special in a lot of ways: the fallout from your pursuit of dictators, and how it affected your own personal life. The irony of the whole thing is that this episode that got taken down in Saudi Arabia brought you more fame, more attention, more social media clout than anything else you’ve ever done.

Real talk, man, the ugly thing that I wrote down while we were just fleshing out the story is, “I did the right thing for the wrong reasons.” And TIME 100 and blue-check Twitter doesn’t know that. But [my wife] Beena knows that, and I know that. One of the things in my belief system is checking your intention. Intention is really big in Islam. And my intention wasn’t in the right place. I had spent all these years at The Daily Show and you know when something is going to connect. I had enough experience as a comic to be like, I know what this is gonna do. And that’s fine, you can do that, but for me, I want to be really pure in that intention and be like, “I would do this whether there are cameras here or not.” That’s why I included that line in the special that Beena did say to me. She goes, “I love how you only care about these issues when there's a camera on you.” And I was like, “I know, right?” It’s a very ugly thing. It’s not a thing I’m proud of. But it was a theme that I wanted to explore, and it started with that question: Can you do the right thing for the wrong reasons?

Do you feel like you have gotten to that point where you can separate yourself from the reward system of social media and all of that?

I had this line that we removed from the special, but it was, I’m trying to close the gap between who I am on Instagram and who I am on iMessage. Best believe there’s Twitter Matt Wilstein and there’s iMessage Matt Wilstein. There’s Twitter Amanda Gorman and there’s iMessage Amanda Gorman. There’s Twitter Malala and there’s iMessage—or WhatsApp—Malala. And those are two different people. You’re lying to me if you don’t admit that, because I know that’s true with me. And if I’m going to be honest and pursue this thing called being an artist and devote my life to it, I’ve got to give you iMessage me. And iMessage means, this is who I really am, for real, for real. “What did you really think of Olivia Wilde’s movie, for real?” That’s the iMessage me. That, to me, is true honesty, and that’s what I’m pursuing.

The second part of it is what Beena said, which is, if you really believe this, you would do it whether or not people can see it. There is so much social signaling and shaming of who a good person is and who a bad person is. But to me, the only people that get to really determine that are my family. And so I also now, as a comedian, have to check that against them. Because that’s how I determine whether or not I’m doing the right thing for the right reasons.

How Ali Wong Helped Make Her ‘Favorite’ Comedian Sheng Wang a Netflix Star

In the spirit of being honest about this public versus private stuff, one thing that I’m sure you’re aware of around Patriot Act is that there were some staffers who spoke out about a toxic work environment. And it was mostly women of color. I do want to give you the space to respond to that, because I haven’t heard you talk about that anywhere and it kind of falls in line with this conversation that we’re having.

Totally. So a couple of the staffers did not have a good experience with a couple of their coworkers in their departments. It was specifically in regards to the tone, posture, and demeanor that those folks in their department had. And, if you remember, during that period of time [in the summer of 2020] several newsrooms were having these conversations.

Yeah, it was a big moment of reckoning.

From The New York Times to the Washington Post to Buzzfeed, there were people that felt, “Hey, I’m not being heard, my pitches aren’t being heard. Why are these ideas being heard over mine?” And one of the things that I really learned as a leader, I had to step back and go, “Oh, man, I really wish people in those teams would have gotten along.” The thing I have to own as a leader is, whether or not you’re in those rooms, you have to set a precedent or agenda to go, “Hey, the way I’m carrying myself, everybody’s got to carry themselves that way too.” And that’s the thing I’ve reflected on, too, as I’ve gotten into other projects and now been on other sets, is going, how can I ensure that everybody feels heard even when I’m not there?

Ultimately, there were some pretty scary consequences for you and your family that stemmed from the comedy you were doing, and you talk about that in this very emotional way in the special. Was there a breaking point for you where you really had to re-examine what you were doing?

Yeah, when my family received that package, and I don’t know who sent it, and I was with my daughter. That was just a sobering wake-up call.

It was an envelope with some white powder that fortunately did not turn out to be anything dangerous.

Thankfully. So someone was trying to scare me or scare us. And it worked. It was really terrifying. There really is this thing where people talk about, “Oh, comedians need to push the envelope.” But I remember in that moment going, oh shit, sometimes the envelope pushes back.

There are consequences for what you say and do. And if it hurts the people that count on you the most, and someone who is so innocent like my daughter, I’ve really got to reevaluate and examine what I’m doing here.

Did you ever consider quitting comedy altogether or changing the type of comedy that you do?

Certainly the latter. It was, how do I engage in this thing that requires that? Because comedy as an art form inherently needs to be cutting, irreverent. It, by design, is poking at something. So then I had to ask, who am I poking? What am I poking? And I think this not only applies to me, but it applies to the art form itself. As comedians, we have to figure out the Overton window of what is appropriate discourse when it comes to jokes. But rather than applying that to other people, the show’s really about me applying it to myself. And the conclusion I came to is, I’m willing to take a joke as far as I possibly can. Best believe, I’m going to swing—up until the point that I believe in my heart this is going to hurt loved ones and family members. Sorry, I opt out.

And before, you would have done it anyway, just went for it?

It would have been a dream, man. I would have gone full international Desi espionage Borat. Put me in a wig, let me run into an embassy, I’ll do whatever it takes. And it’s crazy, man, I’m 37 and I started doing comedy when I was 18. I got hired to join The Daily Show when I was 30. And I’m sure you’ve talked to so many comics—between 18 and 30, that window was so dark, you are so desperate for health insurance and security in any capacity, the only thing that gives you wind in your sails is that next joke. You’re willing to do anything to get that big laugh. And there is more to my life than comedy now. I’ve got an amazing wife and two beautiful kids. I’m lucky that both my parents are still alive too. I can’t sacrifice that for a great bit.

Listen to the episode now and subscribe to ‘The Last Laugh’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or wherever you get your podcasts, and be the first to hear new episodes when they are released every Tuesday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dominant Raptors feed off crowd to beat Jazz 114-82 in pre-season debut

    EDMONTON — The Toronto Raptors opened their exhibition season on Sunday by being simply dominant in their Canadian home away from home. Pre-season or not, holding an NBA team — even one that is in rebuilding mode like the Utah Jazz — to just 33 second-half points is remarkable. And that’s what the Raptors did in a 114-82 blowout win at Rogers Place. Leading by only one entering the second half, the Toronto Raptors began the third quarter by going on a 17-3 run in the pre-season opener for both t

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Canadian Mackenzie Hughes wins Sanderson Farms Championship in two-hole playoff

    JACKSON, Miss. — Mackenzie Hughes of Hamilton, Ont. and Sepp Straka of Vienna, Austria battled in an intense playoff Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi. Both golfers finished the four-round tournament tied at 17-under-par and both parred the first playoff hole. But Hughes prevailed on the second playoff hole with a birdie as the course got darker to win his second PGA title. More to come … This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022. The Can

  • Blue Jays scoreboard watching: Toronto can taste top wild card

    The Blue Jays' magic number for clinching the top wild card is down to two.

  • Shapovalov defeats Albot in straight sets to advance to Korea Open semifinals

    SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Canada falls to Australia in women's basketball World Cup bronze medal match

    Canada's women's basketball team's hopes of claiming its first World Cup medal since 1986 fell short on Saturday, after a 95-65 loss to hosts Australia in the bronze medal match. Still, the Canadian squad (4-3) advanced further than they had in any World Cup in 36 years, when the country earned bronze. WNBA star Kia Nurse of Hamilton, Ont., kept Canada in the game with 19 points in the first half as Australia led 51-43 at the break. She didn't score in the second half. "Obviously, it didn't end

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Blue Jays officially clinch post-season spot with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance since the

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Montreal Canadiens' retooled front office is focused on player development

    MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and