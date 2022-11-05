Hasan Minhaj addresses his 'unhinged' 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' appearance: 'Fans hate my guts'

Hasan Minhaj is sorry for his unhinged behavior on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and the resulting backlash. Deeply sorry.

"The Daily Show" alum appeared on Thursday's "The Tonight Show" to profoundly apologize for his amped-up appearance on Monday's "Celebrity Jeopardy!" The contrition was required after social media criticism over his showboating antics on the hallowed, staid gameshow.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon even produced on-air an article from TVInsider.com documenting "Jeopardy!" viewers' anger towards Minhaj. The headline read: "'Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Hasan Minhaj ‘Most Annoying’ Contestant Ever."

"That one hurt because the show's been on for over 58 years," Minhaj said. "And they've had 15,000 contestants on the show. And Dr. Oz was a contestant."

"'Jeopardy!' fans hate my guts," Minhaj added, even if he was raising money for the International Relief Committee during the episode.

"I'm sorry I desecrated an American institution," the comedian said, looking into the camera. "I'm sorry I ripped your 7 p.m. linear TV pacifier out of your geriatric mouth. And most importantly, I'm sorry for trying to make 'Jeopardy!' fun."

His apology came with explanations. The comedian said that he was "just playing with vigor and passion" with his celebrations after getting questions right.

"I was into it, and if you get it right, you gotta hang on the rim," said Hassan.

Hasan Manhaj was out there on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" and he's sorry about that.

The game is entirely different on the set, he explained.

"When you're playing 'Jeopardy!' at home in your sweats and you're confident and you're playing with the shampoo or the remote, you think you're the (expletive)," Minhaj said. "But you don't know what that game does to you in the arena."

He also claimed that his buzzer to answer questions "was janky" and that he told this to the show's producer as well as host Mayim Bialik.

Said Minhaj: "While there, I said, 'Mayim, my clicker, my buzzer! I'm buzzing in!' She goes, 'Your buzzer's fine.' I go, 'You're gaslighting me.' She goes, 'No, I'm not.' " says Minhaj.

But Minhaj ultimately agreed that he was out of place in the "cerebral, quiet" world of "Jeopardy!"

"I need to go to a place where the unhinged are accepted," Minjah said. "That is why next summer, I Hassan Minhaj, will be taking my talents to 'The Price Is Right.' "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Jeopardy!': Hassan Minhaj apologizes for unhinged 'Celebrity' game