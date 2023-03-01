Hasan Minhaj Absolutely Destroys ‘Glory Hole’ Tucker Carlson

Comedy Central

Hasan Minhaj returned for his second night guest-hosting The Daily Show on Tuesday. And this time, he had a bigger target in his sights than the Dilbert guy.

For his main story, the former correspondent decided to go all in on Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News over 2020 election disinformation.

“Fox knew the election wasn’t stolen but they said it anyway?!” Minhaj said in response to the newly released “bombshell” testimony. “That’s not shocking! If Brian Kilmeade ever completed a Wordle, that would be shocking.”

While Minhaj wasn’t “shocked,” he was “very entertained” by the text messages that have come out in discovery in which Fox stars like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham revealed who they “really are” by mocking the outrageous lies of figures like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

“Oh my god, do you realize what this means?” he asked. “These people are secretly… sane! They also don’t respect anyone they have on their shows. These guys are texting each other all day about how bullshit Fox News is. Their group chat is basically MSNBC.”

John Oliver Nails Fox News Hosts After Bombshell Texts Revealed

But above all, Minhaj said, the text that really “freaked” him out was the one from Tucker Carlson, who argued that Fox News had to back Trump’s lies more in order to compete with even wackier conservative outlets like Newsmax.

“Do you understand what he’s saying here?” Minhaj asked. “He’s saying, ‘If I don’t say this bullshit, my viewers will leave me.’ This whole time we thought Fox News was manipulating its viewers. But it turns out the viewers were manipulating Fox News.”

Minhaj concluded the bit by comparing Carlson to a “moral vacuum” who “glorifies election deniers.” In other words, a “glory hole.”

“And his viewers expect him to please them with his mouth,” he said. “And he’s constantly terrified that they’ll find a new, more satisfying glory hole. And that’s why Tucker Carlson will never stop sucking.”

Story continues

For more, listen to Hasan Minhaj on The Last Laugh podcast.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.