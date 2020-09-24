Has Rishi Sunak Done Too Little, Too Late To Prevent The Unemployment Tsunami?

You’re reading The Waugh Zone, our daily politics briefing. Sign up now to get it by email in the evening.

Masking the problem

“It is on all of us, and we must learn to live with it and live without fear.” Rishi Sunak’s closing words, from his Winter Economy Plan to the Commons, delighted Tory lockdown sceptics. For them, it was a statement of defiance, a two-fingered salute to the damned virus.

But for many people, the fear is all too real: the fear of losing their job in coming months. If you’re an MP, especially a millionaire former banker whose wife is the heiress to a billionaire fortune (as Sunak is), lecturing the public about not being scared is not an entirely great move. Complying with Covid prevention is indeed “on all of us”, but coping with unemployment certainly isn’t.

The package unveiled by the chancellor was welcomed by business and the TUC (in fact he wisely had their representatives flank him on the steps of No.11). There was much to cheer, from the extension of VAT cuts and business loans to the centrepiece of a part-time furlough alternative.

Yet there was a worrying element of fatalism to it all, as if the job losses expected this winter are an act of God rather than politics. Sunak’s talk of supporting “viable” jobs, of a “permanent adjustment”, seemed to neglect the fact that it is his government’s Covid curbs which are directly responsible for many jobs - in hospitality, the arts, aviation - being made unviable.

It was only later in the press conference that he hinted that things would still be bad despite his new policies, pointing to forecasts by the Bank of England and the Office for Budget Responsibility. Sounding almost like a bystander, he said the forecasts “don’t make for good reading” (nearly 10% unemployment, they predict), were “tragedy” but anyway 750,000 jobs had “already” gone.

When asked how many jobs his new schemes would save, Sunak could only say “large numbers of people”. There may be good reason for his vagueness, given that many employers may well think the measures simply don’t suit them. As the Resolution Foundation and others pointed out, it will cost a firm more to keep two people on part time than it would to keep one full-time and sack the other.

And the stark bottom line for employers is what matters most. Many have already decided to lay off staff as the government gradually pulled its support through August and September. The carrot of a one-off £1,000 Job Retention Bonus, payable for each person they kept on until January 31, didn’t feel like a tempting carrot at all.

Similarly, today’s Job Support Scheme may prove too little, too late. Why would a hard-nosed businessman want to pay his staff 55% of their wages for just a third of their working hours? It’s a great deal for the employee, but for a company whose cash flow and customer base is struggling it may simply prove too expensive.

There was nothing today about extending the mortgage holidays that many have depended on, nor any pledge to end the ban on repossessions at the end of October. Unlike the recession of the early 1980s when manufacturing was hit hard, this service industry recession and those repossessed homes could be in the Tory south as much as the Red Wall north. Similarly, support for the self-employed will continue but at a fraction of its current level.