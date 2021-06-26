Haryana logs 121 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in last 24 hrs

Representative Image

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 26 (ANI): Haryana reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, Haryana also witnessed 227 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

As per the media bulletin, there are 1,804 cases in the state.

The cumulative cases in the state now stand at 7,68,263 while the recovery tally in the state stands at 7,57,091.

As many as 9,368 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 so far in the state.

29,982 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

India registered as many as 51,667 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

At 2.98 per cent, the daily positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 18 days on the trot.

Also, the country saw a total of 64,527 recoveries in the last 24 hours, pushing its overall count to 2,91,28,267. (ANI)