Haryana Govt to Rehabilitate Khori Village Residents, But Not All Are Eligible

On Thursday, 15 July, the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) razed to the ground several houses as part of the final phase of its demolition drive in Khori Village. This comes after a Supreme Court order from June which held that the village is an encroachment on the Aravali Forest land.

After several months of protests by villagers, activists, and labour unions, the Faridabad civic body on 14 July presented a draft rehabilitation policy for residents of this village.

The villagers, however, called the policy an 'eyewash', stating that it excludes approximately 95 percent of those who are being displaced.

The Quint accessed a copy of the draft policy titled 'Policy for Rehabilitation of Khori Jhuggi Dwellers' and found that while the Municipal Corporation has proposed allotment of EWS flats in Faridabad's Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar to residents of Khori, several caveats apply.

What Does the Draft Policy Promise?

The draft policy, in line with the Narendra Modi government's 'Housing for All' scheme promises allotment of EWS flats to residents of Khori Jhuggi Cluster with an annual income of upto Rs 3 lakh.

For a family to be eligible for rehabilitation, its adult earning member should fulfil any of the following requirements:

If the name of the head of the family is registered in the voter list of Badhkal Assembly constituency as of 1 January 2021

If the head of the family has an identity card issued by Haryana as of 1 January 2021

If any member of the family has an electricity connection issued by Haryana's power distribution company Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam

It is only after a family meets one of the above requirements that they will be allotted a flat with a carpet area of 30 square meters.

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation kicks off the final phase of Khori demolition drive.

But What About Those Left Out?

Rekha Chaurasia, a social activist and resident of Khori Village whose house was razed on 15 July, told The Quint that the draft policy excludes approximately 95 percent of Khori's affected population.

""The area I live in has several families, including mine, which are registered as voters in Delhi. Their electricity and water connections are provided by the Delhi government. So, where do we go now? Our houses are gone, with no potential solution in sight."" - Rekha Chaurasia, Social Activist and Khori Village Resident

Further, there are several residents in the village who do not have verified IDs of either Delhi or Haryana. "While government officials charged huge sums of money when we were building our houses, they created hurdles when we wanted residential and ID proofs. So, many people here do not have documents to prove that they are residents of either Delhi or Haryana," Chaurasia added.

Amid heavy police deployment, villagers continue to protest the demolition.

EWS Flats in Dabua Colony, Bapu Nagar Not Habitable Yet

The Faridabad Municipal Corporation has proposed to pay a sum total of Rs 2,000 per month to residents eligible for rehabilitation till houses in Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar are ready for them to move in.

This has become a cause of concern for several residents who have been rendered homeless and have no place they can go to.

Dharmendar, a resident of Khori Village, told The Quint,

"Why did the government raze our homes when the alternate facility wasn't even ready?"

Chaurasia adds that to find housing in the middle of a pandemic for an entire family with a paltry income of Rs 2,000 per month is a task which is next to impossible. "Basically, they have forced us to live on the streets," he added.

As houses in the Khori Village are razed to the ground, Faridabad Police officials look on.

