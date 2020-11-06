Haryana Congress MLAs hold protest outside assembly against farm laws

Congress MLAs from the Haryana State Legislative Assembly held a protest on Friday outside the Vidhan Bhawan building.

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 6 (ANI): Haryana Congress MLAs held a protest on Friday outside the assembly building against the three agriculture laws brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

They sat down in front of the assembly holding placards against the farm laws.

Congress and BJP have been at loggerheads over the three farm laws.

Many opposition parties have supported protests against the three agriculture laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)