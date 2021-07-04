Haryana Board Releases Class 12th Evaluation Criteria, Result by July 15

The Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the evaluation criteria for the class 12 board students. Since the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19, the board would consider the marks obtained by the students in classes 10, 11, and 12 to prepare the result, which is scheduled to be released by July 15.

The results will be prepared in the ratio of 30:10:60, that is, 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 board exam marks, 10 per cent to class 11 final exam marks, and 60 per cent weightage to class 12 internal assessment and practicals, the board said in an official notification.

Besides, the board has decided to grant a minimum passing marks of 33 per cent to the candidates who were absent in any of the exams. Students who are not satisfied with the marks can appear for the physical exams. The Board has decided to conduct the physical exams from August 16 to September 15.

The schools affiliated with the state board were asked to submit the marks of the students from June 28 to July 6. However, no merit list will be released this year.

The board has also specified that it will not consider the percentage of marks after the decimals, and a round-off figure would be considered while preparing the result.

Earlier, the board had released the class 10 result on June 13. This year, as the exams were canceled the result was published on the basis of internals and practical exams. It was the first time that the board has declared 100 per cent pass percentage meaning that all students who were registered for the exams were declared pass.

For those who could not appear for the internal exams, the schools were asked to give marks to students on the basis of tests held at school levels and internal assessment, which could be any test or mid-terms as well as marks in practicals.

