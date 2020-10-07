Haryana: 3 shooters, 2 policemen injured in encounter

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 7 (ANI): As many as three shooters and two policemen were injured in an exchange of fire in the Sohna area here in the wee hours on Wednesday.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Pritpal Singh, a trap was laid for the accused after the police were informed about a murder the three men had planned to commit.

"Our crime team were informed that the three men from Sube Gujjar's gang were going to murder a property dealer in the area. After a trap was laid for them, three men came riding on a motorcycle. When the police tried to stop them, they ran and started to fire on the police. The police fired back in response," Singh said.

The three have been identified as Rajesh, Kamal and Aman. According to the police, they have several offences filed against them in the past for murder in the nearby areas.

"The accused are injured and in the hospital which is why we have not conducted a thorough interrogation as of yet. As soon as they are discharged, a proper investigation will take place," Singh concluded. (ANI)

