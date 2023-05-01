Harwich Museum flies Hi-de-Hi! flag for future generations

The cast of Hi-de-Hi! on location in Dovercourt, Essex

For almost a decade viewers enjoyed following the antics of the employees of Maplins holiday camp in the BBC comedy Hi-de-Hi! Some 35 years after the last episode, a museum in a town where it was filmed says it is determined to keep "flying the flag" for the show.

The hit sitcom, which attracted as many as 20 million viewers between 1980 and 1988, was shot at Warner's Holiday Camp in Dovercourt, Essex.

Set at the fictional camp "Maplin's" and famed for the catchphrase "hello campers", Su Pollard, Jeffrey Holland and David Webb were among the stars of the show.

The trio have returned to their old stomping group as part of a Hi-de-Hi! special hosted by Harwich Museum.

During the two-day celebration, dozens of fans - new and old - also got the chance to hear their stories.

Hi-de-Hi! fan and museum trustee Tony Tarran said it was "important" to keep promoting the comedy for future generations

Some 45 people joined a guided walking tour of filming locations in Dovercourt and Harwich.

They also enjoyed a meet and greet with the stars, had their questions answered and reminisced and chuckled about old clips.

Tony Tarran, a museum trustee and Hi-de-Hi! fan, says the weekend event sold out long in advance and even had a waiting list.

Attendees included children as well as long-time fans of the show.

He says the museum is keen to keep the show's memory alive for future generations.

"It's important for us to keep flying that flag, otherwise how else are future generations going to get to hear about these great comedies? And we have so many great comedies."

Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland as Peggy Ollerenshaw and Spike Dixon

Set in the late 1950s and early 60s, Hi-de-Hi! followed the trials and tribulations of the camp's staff at a time when the popularity of domestic holidays was already in decline.

The show - which won a Bafta in 1984 for Best Comedy Series - was based on writer Jimmy Perry's experience as a Redcoat at Butlins in the 1950s.

Hi-de-Hi! ran for nine series, from 1980 to 1988

It became known for its long-running comedy themes such as the smouldering passion of Gladys Pugh, played by Ruth Madoc, for the camp's uptight and rather innocent manager Jeffrey Fairbrother, played by Simon Cadell, and Peggy's dreams of becoming a Yellowcoat.

Hi-de-Hi!'s popularity led to a stage show and at one point there were even plans for a feature film, although it never materialised.

Warner's Holiday Camp was the setting for BBC Comedy Hi-de-Hi!

In real life, Warner's - where the outdoor scenes were filmed - closed in the 1990s and is now a housing estate.

The Cliff Hotel, which hosted the show's stars, was knocked down five years ago.

The Cliff Hotel, which was home to Hi-de-Hi! cast members during filming of the sitcom, was knocked down five years ago

During his walking tour, Mr Tarran showed visitors photos of how the estate and hotel used to look.

He says a highlight for many of the attendees was the opportunity to meet the show's stars who he says they are "in awe of".

Mr Tarran says it is also "brilliant" that those stars still make an effort to return to the place that helped them become household names.

"They've been coming back for a long time and they are great supporters of our events. They are always keen, subject to work commitments," he added.

"They really enjoy it when they do come back and I think it brings so many good memories for them."

