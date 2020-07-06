Harvick tops Kenseth in OT to snag third Brickyard 400 win

Jim Utter
motorsport.com

Harvick got a big push from Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Cole Custer on the start of a two-lap overtime and held off Matt Kenseth to win Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick led the most laps (68) but didn’t grab the lead for the final time until then-leader Denny Hamlin blew a right-front tire with six of the scheduled 160 laps remaining.

The win is the fourth of the NASCAR Cup Series season for Harvick, all coming since the sport restarted in May from a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also the 53rd win of his career.

Harvick joins Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson as the only drivers to win back-to-back Brickyard 400s.

Aric Almirola finished third, Brad Keselowski was fourth and Custer rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 finishers were Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano.

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most lead-lap cars remained on the track and Harvick continued to lead on the restart on Lap 106.

With 50 laps to go in the race, Harvick had built a solid lead over Hamlin while Chase Elliott ran in third

On Lap 123, several drivers hit pit road to begin a final round of green-flag pit stops which would give them enough fuel to make it to the finish.

Harvick and Hamlin pit one lap apart and Hamlin appeared to return to the running order ahead of Harvick while the stops continued.

The cycle of stops was interrupted on Lap 134 when Alex Bowman hit the wall in Turn 2 to bring out a caution. The top eight cars, including leader Kenseth, had yet to make their stop.

Most lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kenseth the first off pit road. Hamlin, Harvick and Bell stayed on the track and ran 1-2-3 when the race returned to green on Lap 139.

With 15 laps to go in the race, Hamlin maintained a small but steady lead over Harvick as Kenseth remained in third.

After 150 laps, Hamlin’s lead over Harvick held at half a second while Kenseth was third, Almirola fourth and Custer fifth.

On Lap 154, Hamlin – after being warned to take care of his right-front tire – blew it out while leading the race and crashed hard to bring out a caution.

Some drivers elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and in the lead on the restart heading into the two-lap overtime. He was followed by Kenseth, Almirola, Custer and Keselowski.

Stage 2

Harvick held off Elliott to claim the Stage 2 win after dominating much of the 50-lap segment.

Hamlin was third, Matt DiBenedetto fourth and Austin Dillon rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several lead-lap cars elected to pit but Elliott remained on the track and led the way when the race returned to green on Lap 56.

With 40 laps remaining in the second stage, Elliott had built a 1.2-second lead over DiBenedetto while Hamlin was third, Harvick fourth and Kyle Busch moved up to fifth.

After 70 laps, Elliott had expanded his lead to more than 4 seconds over DiBenedetto while Hamlin remained closed behind in third. Kenseth moved into the top-five for the first time in the race.

On Lap 73, Hamlin worked his way around DiBenedetto and into the runner-up position, nearly 5 seconds behind Elliott.

On Lap 75, Erik Jones appeared to have a right-front tire go down and wrecked hard in between Turns 3 and 4 to bring out a caution.

The lead-lap cars all elected to pit and William Byron was the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. On the restart on Lap 83, Byron was followed by Austin Dillon, Hamlin, Kurt Busch and Harvick.

Byron had a left-front tire come apart on Lap 84 and dropped off the pace as the caution was displayed. “I mean, how the (expletive) does stuff like that happen so often? I mean our luck is so awful,” Byron said over his team radio.

The race returned to green on Lap 88 with Austin Dillon leading the way followed by Hamlin, Harvick, Kurt Busch and Elliott.

On the restart, Harvick went to the inside and made it three-wide to grab the lead as Ryan Blaney wrecked to bring out another caution.

A handful of cars elected to pit – including Logano and Keselowski – but Harvick remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 92.

With five laps to go in the second stage, Harvick opened up a 1.7-second lead over Elliott as Hamlin ran third.

Stage 1

Byron led the way on a restart with four of 50 laps remaining and held off Jones to claim the Stage 1 win.

Austin Dillon was third, Elliott fourth and Harvick rounded out the top-five.

Logano, who started on the pole by virtue of a random draw, led the first 12 laps until NASCAR issued a competition caution to allow teams to check tire wear.

Harvick pit right before the competition caution but was not allowed to take fuel. However, he remained on the track while others pit.

As cars headed down pit road, several cars toward the back of the field suddenly got turned sideways and wrecked and a member of Blaney’s pit crew got struck by a car.

Among those involved were Blaney, Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher, Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Justin Allgaier, Martin Truex Jr., Brennan Poole and Corey LaJoie. NASCAR immediately issued a red flag to clear pit road and attend to the injured crew member.

Blaney’s rear tire changer, Zach Price, was identified by the team as the injured member and was transported by ambulance to the infield care center. He was awake and alert at the time and gave a “thumbs up” signal.

The race returned to caution after an 11-minute delay. Logano was the first off pit road during the stops and Harvick stayed out and inherited the race lead on the restart on Lap 20.

Truex was held two laps for having too many pit crew members working on his car while under the damaged vehicle policy. Kurt Busch had to restart in the rear for an uncontrolled tire penalty.

After 25 laps, Harvick had moved out to a more than 1-second lead over Logano. Almirola was third, Keselowski fourth and Elliott fifth.

Almirola was forced to pit under green on Lap 31 with what he described as a “terrible vibration.”

On Lap 41, Ryan Newman hit the Turn 3 wall to bring out a caution. He had complained a short while earlier of a vibration.

Most of the lead-lap cars pit with Ty Dillon the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire stop. Byron stayed out and led the way on the restart on Lap 47.

Two drivers had to start the race from the rear of the field – Timmy Hill after his car twice failed pre-race inspection and Allgaier, for a driver change as he was substituting for Jimmie Johnson, who announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

1

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

Ford

161

3:16'05.703

68

2

42

United States
United States

 Matt Kenseth

Chevrolet

161

3:16'06.446

12

3

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

Ford

161

3:16'07.329

 

4

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

Ford

161

3:16'07.472

 

5

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

Ford

161

3:16'08.480

 

6

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

161

3:16'09.163

 

7

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

Ford

161

3:16'10.103

 

8

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

161

3:16'10.972

 

9

43

United States
United States

 Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

161

3:16'11.850

 

10

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

Ford

161

3:16'12.429

14

11

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

161

3:16'14.406

26

12

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

Toyota

161

3:16'14.723

 

13

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

161

3:16'16.377

 

14

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

161

3:16'20.674

 

15

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

Ford

161

3:16'20.675

 

16

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

Ford

161

3:16'21.209

 

17

77

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

161

3:16'27.716

1

18

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

161

3:16'54.485

5

19

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

161

3:17'03.335

 

20

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

Toyota

160

3:16'18.803

 

21

27

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

Ford

160

3:16'21.753

 

22

78

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod

Chevrolet

160

3:16'25.062

 

23

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

Chevrolet

159

3:16'26.539

 

24

53

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

159

3:16'33.897

1

25

7

United States
United States

 Josh Bilicki

Chevrolet

158

3:16'28.816

 

26

51

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

Ford

157

3:16'45.483

 

27

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

Chevrolet

156

3:16'26.332

15

28

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

Toyota

153

3:02'04.661

19

29

66

United States
United States

 Timmy Hill

Toyota

153

3:16'52.678

 

30

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

132

2:38'13.357

 

31

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

Ford

99

2:52'39.036

 

32

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

Ford

96

2:05'15.360

 

33

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

Toyota

73

1:24'14.416

 

34

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman

Ford

60

1:18'14.501

 

35

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

24

30'37.740

 

36

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

20

30'58.179

 

37

48

United States
United States

 Justin Allgaier

Chevrolet

17

28'29.600

 

38

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

16

24'18.806

 

39

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

Ford

15

16'50.975

 

40

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

14

13'20.554

 

