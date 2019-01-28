Harvick to host 'Happy Hours' on Friday from Radio Row in Atlanta Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hours" radio show is coming back for 2019 in a big way, with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcing Sunday that the group will broadcast live from Super Bowl LIII's pregame festivities in Atlanta. Harvick and co-host Matt Yocum will air Friday's special edition of "Happy Hours" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, […]

Kevin Harvick’s “Happy Hours” radio show is coming back for 2019 in a big way, with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio announcing Sunday that the group will broadcast live from Super Bowl LIII’s pregame festivities in Atlanta.

Harvick and co-host Matt Yocum will air Friday’s special edition of “Happy Hours” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET, live from Radio Row.

The list of scheduled guests features celebrities from all walks of life. Among those confirmed to appear:

Country music artist and three-time Grammy winner Zac Brown

Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl winner Michael Irvin

Actor and comedian David Koechner

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey

Actress and television host Jenny McCarthy

Three-time Super Bowl champ and the NFL’s all-time leader in touchdowns, Jerry Rice

Actor Luke Wilson

The broadcast is part of what’s scheduled to be a significantly busy day in the NASCAR world. Friday is the second day in a two-day organizational test of this year’s rules package for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. That evening, the five members of the Class of 2019 will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.