Harvick completes a sweep of Michigan Cup Series doubleheader

In what has become commonplace this season, Harvick had to out-duel Denny Hamlin down the stretch but managed to hold him off to win Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

The victory is Harvick’s sixth win in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, the most of any driver. It was also Harvick’s third consecutive win at Michigan and fourth in the last five races and handed Ford Motor Co. the track’s Heritage Trophy.

Harvick is now tied with Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace with 55 career wins. He also becomes the first driver to win back-to-back races on back-to-back days since Richard Petty did so in 1971.

Harvick holds a commanding lead in wins, playoff points and regular-season points with four races remaining before the start of the 16-driver playoffs.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Kyle Busch fourth and Joey Logano rounded out the top-five. Completing the top-10 were Aric Almirola, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Chase Elliott and Kurt Busch.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Harvick the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 92, Harvick was followed by Hamlin, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

Blaney got around Hamlin and Harvick to grab the lead on the restart as Harvick settled into second. A lap later, Hamlin got around Harvick and moved into the second spot and Keselowski followed into third.

On Lap 96 of 156, Brad Keselowski went to the inside of Blaney racing for the lead but made contact and both slammed into the wall to bring out a caution. Hamlin inherited the lead during the incident.

Most cars remained on the track and on the restart on Lap 101, it was Hamlin followed by Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Harvick.

On the restart, Harvick wasted little time getting around Hamlin and retaking the lead.

On Lap 104, Christopher Bell spun in Turns 1 and 2 to place the race back under caution. Most lead-lap cars pit but Almirola remained on the track and inherited the lead. Hamlin was the first off pit road.

Almirola led the way on the restart on Lap 110 and was followed by Harvick.

The two spent most of the lap after the restart battling side-by-side until Almirola cleared for the lead on Lap 111.

Harvick got around Almirola on Lap 116 to reclaim the lead as Truex moved into third.

With 35 laps remaining in the race, Harvick maintained a small but steady lead over Almirola with Truex still in third. Hamlin had moved up to the fourth position.

On Lap 133, Almirola appeared to be trying to make a pass on Harvick for the lead but instead got caught by Truex, who claimed the second position.

NASCAR displayed a caution on Lap 137 for debris on the track, which likely came after Alex Bowman appeared to lose a tire carcass on the track before entering pit road.

A handful of cars elected to pit but Harvick remained on the track and in the lead on the restart on Lap 142 with Hamlin lined up on the inside.

Harvick easily cleared to the lead on the restart as Truex moved into second. With 13 laps remaining, Hamlin got around his teammate and claimed the second spot.

With five laps remaining, Hamlin was stalking Harvick to challenge for the lead as Almirola had moved back into third.

Stage 2

Once Harvick got the lead on the start, he led every green-flag lap on his way to a dominant Stage 2 win.

Keselowski ended up second, Kyle Busch third, Bell fourth and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars elected to pit with Kyle Busch the first off pit road.

On the restart on Lap 48, Busch was followed by William Byron, Jimmie Johnson, Harvick and Logano.

Harvick gave Kyle Busch a shove on the restart and then went around him to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 30 laps to go in the second stage, Harvick continued to lead and built a 1.3-second lead over Keselowski, who moved into second. Kyle Busch ran third.

After 65 laps, Kyle Busch was very comfortable with his No. 18 Toyota in third. “Car’s really good here. Let’s see where it goes,” he said over his team radio. “May be just a tick tight.”