Harvia Plc distributes a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 14, 2022 at 2.30 PM EET





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today on the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment for the financial year 2021, EUR 0,30 per share, based on the decision by the Annual General Meeting held 7.4.2022.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 7 April 2022, decided that EUR 0.60 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments for the financial year 2021. The first dividend instalment, EUR 0.30 per share, was paid 20 April 2022. The second dividend instalment, EUR 0.30 per share, was decided to be paid in October 2022.

According to decision of the Board of Directors today, the dividend, EUR 0.30 per share, will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 18 October 2022. The dividend will be paid on 25 October 2022.





Further information:



Tapio Pajuharju, CEO

tel: +358 50 577 4200

tapio.pajuharju@harvia.com

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 505 0440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/



