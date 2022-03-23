Harvia Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market

Harvia Oyj

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MARCH 2022 AT 1.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc has received on 23 March 2022 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total the holding of Kempen Capital Management N.V. (Amsterdam, The Netherlands) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has exceeded five (5) percent on 22 March 2022. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquistion of shares or voting rights.

Aggregate position of Kempen Capital Management N.V. according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.00% - 5.00% 18,694,236 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) - - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000306873 935,530 - 5.00% - SUBTOTAL A 935,530 5.00%





HARVIA PLC





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Story continues

Read more: https://harviagroup.com



