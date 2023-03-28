Harvia Oyj

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 March 2023, 9.00 A.M. EEST





Harvia appoints Matias Järnefelt as CEO







The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has appointed Matias Järnefelt (M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management) as Harvia’s CEO. Järnefelt will start in his position at the latest on 1 July 2023.



“Matias Järnefelt has extensive experience of developing international business and sales in companies with a global reach. After a careful recruitment process and evaluation by the Board of Directors of Harvia, I am most pleased that Matias Järnefelt will join Harvia as the company’s new CEO. I am confident that with his versatile experience, Järnefelt has the exact capabilities to continue driving Harvia’s successful international growth and expansion,” says Olli Liitola, Chairman of Harvia Plc’s Board of Directors.

“I am honored and excited to have been appointed as the CEO of Harvia. I look forward to working with the Harvia team to advance the company’s success and international expansion and to further strengthen Harvia’s position as the leading player in the global sauna and spa industry. I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their trust and this opportunity,” comments Matias Järnefelt.

Järnefelt has significant experience in demanding international management positions. He has worked several years at Hilti, most recently as the Managing Director for Northern Europe and Great Britain. Prior to joining Hilti, he worked for Nokia in various leadership roles, for example, as the global Head of Sales for Nokia’s phone accessory business. Järnefelt is joining Harvia from 9Lives Oy, where he acts as the CEO.

Harvia’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju resigned from his position in November 2022 but will continue to serve the company until the end of May 2023.

CV of Matias Järnefelt

Born: 1974

Education: M.Sc. Industrial Engineering and Management

Finnish citizen

Primary work experience:

9Lives Oy: CEO, March 2022−

Hilti Group: Head of Hilti Northern Europe & Managing Director, Great Britain, 2018−2021; Head of Sales, Great Britain, 2017−2018; Managing Director & General Manager, Hilti Suomi Oy, 2015−2017; Sales Director, Hilti UK, 2013−2015

Nokia Corporation: Global Head of Sales, Nokia Gear, 2011−2013; Director, Head of Telia Global Account, 2008−2011; Director, Corporate Strategy, 2005−2007; other positions 1999−2005





For more information, please contact:

Olli Liitola, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 400 605 040





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 172.4 million in 2022. Harvia Group employs more than 600 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com



