Harvey's rolls past Scotiabank in opener of Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase

Team Harvey's overcame an early blown lead to best Team Scotiabank 5-2 at the Dream Gap Tour's OHL showcase on Friday in Peterborough, Ont.

Jessie Eldridge scored twice and Marie-Philip Poulin tallied her association-leading 10th goal of the season to lead Harvey's to its 11th win in 12 games.

Eldridge opened the scoring in the first period, and Canadian teammate Laura Fortino quickly followed to put Harvey's up 2-0.

However, two more Canadians quickly replied as Blayre Turnbull and Ella Shelton brought Scotiabank back even by the first intermission.

Midway through the second period, with the teams still knotted at two goals apiece, Poulin caught hold of a rebound just outside the crease and tucked home the eventual game winner into a gaping net.

Eldridge would add her second goal later in the period before Bailey Larson, the lone American to score in the game, added the insurance marker in the third period.

Later Friday, Team Sonnet and Team Adidas will clash in Niagara, Ont. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. ET with live coverage available on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The PWHPA announced earlier this week it will wrap its season with a championship tournament March 10-12 in California.

The 80-player association, which includes stars Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, will ice four teams in a four-game tournament in Irvine, El Segundo and Palm Desert.

Remaining events include six-game tournament from Feb. 24-26 will be played in Tampa, Fla., in partnership with the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and a four-game tournament March 4-5 at the Washington Capitals' practice arena.