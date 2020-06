Harvey Weinstein Survivors Awarded $19 Million Settlement

Click here to read the full article.

Harvey Weinstein survivors who experienced sexual misconduct and harassment by the now-convicted rapist have been awarded a $19 million settlement, as part of a class-action lawsuit, aided by the New York Attorney General.

The payments, which still await approval by the bankruptcy and district courts, will resolve two separate lawsuits — one against Weinstein, Bob Weinstein and The Weinstein Company, which was filed in Feb. 2018 by the Office of the Attorney General, detailing a culture of a hostile work environment TWC, and a separate class action lawsuit brought on behalf of the group of women who were sexually harassed and assaulted by the former movie mogul.

The settlement comes as Weinstein is serving his 23-year sentence in New York prison, three months after he was sentenced and found guilty by a jury for sexual assault of former “Project Runway” production assistant and rape in the third degree of former actress, Jessica Mann.

