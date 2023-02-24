Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison in LA rape case

Etienne Laurent - Getty Images

The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct.

Producer Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to more prison time following a rape conviction in Los Angeles.

Back in December, the one-time Hollywood mogul was found guilty of rape as well as two sexual assault charges involving an accuser known as Jane Doe to protect her anonymity.

According to NBC News, Weinstein was officially sentenced in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 23) to serve 16 years behind bars. Prosecutors had been seeking up to 24 years in prison.

Weinstein is currently serving 23 years in prison after previously being convicted of rape and sexual assault at a trial in New York back in 2020.

This latest conviction and sentencing essentially guarantees he will spend the rest of his life behind bars because he will likely not be allowed to serve his sentences concurrently.

Should the court order Weinstein to serve his Los Angeles sentence separately, the clock wouldn't begin until his 23-year prison sentence in New York City has been completed.

The charges in the Los Angeles case stem from Jane Doe accusing Weinstein of showing up at her hotel room after meeting at a film festival and assaulting her.

Of the eleven charges filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles, four were ultimately dropped. The jury failed to reach a verdict on three of the remaining charges and acquitted him of another charge related to a separate accuser.

Earlier this week, Judge Lisa B. Lench denied a motion by Weinstein's attorneys for a new trial after they argued evidence about a romantic relationship between the producer and one of the Jane Does had been excluded to their client's detriment.

Weinstein was implicated in widespread sexual misconduct as part of a New York Times investigative report in 2017 that has inspired the award season contender She Said, where Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor.

The producer has denied committing sexual assault, but allegations swiftly led to him being removed as the head of his own film production company. Criminal charges would follow in the month ahead.

If you've been affected by the issues raised in this story, you can access more information from Rape Crisis England and Wales, who work towards the elimination of all forms of sexual violence and sexual misconduct, on their website or by calling the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999. Rape Crisis Scotland’s helpline number is 08088 01 03 02.

Readers in the US are encouraged to contact RAINN, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline on 800-656-4673.

