Harvey Weinstein news – live: Ex-producer sentenced to 16 additional years in prison over LA rape conviction

Clémence Michallon
·5 min read

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, two months after a jury convicted him on rape and sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

The hearing was scheduled to start at 9:30amPT/12:30pmET in front of Superior Court Judge Lisa B Lench.

Weinstein faced up to 18 years in prison following his conviction. His defense team had filed a motion to grant him a new trial, but Judge Lench moved to sentence him.

Jurors in the LA case convicted Weinstein in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards.

The jury acquitted him of the sexual battery of a massage therapist and failed to reach verdicts on counts involving two other women.

Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial marked the second time the former Hollywood producer faced criminal prosecution for alleged sex crimes.

In early 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and a criminal sex act in New York. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the New York case, and was serving that sentence when he was extradicted to Los Angeles for his second trial.

The 16-year Los Angeles sentence comes in addition to the previous New York sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

19:31 , Clemence Michallon

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison in the Los Angeles case.

17:53 , Clemence Michallon

Eleven journalists are being allowed inside the courtroom for Weinstein’s hearing, according to journalist Meghann Cuniff, who also reports that at least one juror from the trial is in attendance.

17:20 , Clemence Michallon

Legal uncertainties will remain on both coasts for Weinstein, regardless of how today’s hearing goes, per The Associated Press.

New York’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal in his rape and sexual assault convictions there. And prosecutors in Los Angeles have yet to say whether they will retry Weinstein on counts they were unable to reach a verdict on.

It is not yet clear where Weinstein will serve his time while these issues are decided.His New York sentence would be served before a California prison term, though a retrial or other issues could keep him from being sent back there soon.

Weinstein is eligible for parole in New York in 2039.

(AP)

16:50 , Clemence Michallon

Today’s hearing will take place at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, a courthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Here are views of the building in September 2022, during earlier stages of Weinstein’s LA trial:

A general view of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A general view of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A general view of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
A general view of Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The media is seen outside the courthouse during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The media is seen outside the courthouse during the arraignment of former film producer Harvey Weinstein on sex-related charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on 20 September 2021 in Los Angeles, California (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

16:21 , Clemence Michallon

Per The Associated Press, Weinstein’s lawyers have argued that Judge Lench’s rejection of evidence they wanted to use at trial was prejudicial to him.The law gives Lench “the singular responsibility of setting right those prejudicial errors which often become apparent only with the benefit of hindsight,” the lawyers wrote in the motion.Lench has said she will move forward with the sentencing immediately if she rejects the defense motion.(AP)

16:20 , Clemence Michallon

On October 24th in a Los Angeles courtroom, Mark Werksman, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, was delivering his opening statement. The LA case marked the second time Weinstein faced prosecution; the first ended with his conviction, in early 2020, on charges of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act.

“She’s made herself a prominent victim in the MeToo movement,” Werkman said. “Otherwise, she’d be just another bimbo who slept with Harvey Weinstein to get ahead in Hollywood.” He was talking about Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker whose husband is the current governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and one of four women whose allegations made up the charges against Weinstein. Without naming her, Werksman made it clear who he was referring to when he described her as a very prominent citizen of California.

Siebel Newsom’s attorney denounced the comments as “despicable, desperate” and “dishonest” to The Associated Press, adding: “The defense is callously engaging in misogynistic name-calling and victim-shaming.” Even by the acrimonious standards of the American courtroom, Werksman’s words seemed brazen: openly contemptuous of not only Siebel Newsom, but other women who have alleged Weinstein assaulted them.

In 2022, the unbearable cruelty of the American courtroom was laid bare. From Weinstein’s court cases to the federal appeal of former cult leader Keith Raniere to the controversial Peacock documentary about Casey Anthony, US jury trials have come under particular scrutiny — and justifiably.

From Weinstein to Casey Anthony: The unbearable cruelty of the American courtroom

15:37 , Clemence Michallon

Today’s hearing will begin with Weinstein’s defense team delivering arguments over a motion to have the verdict reduced, or to give Weinstein a new trial.

Also during the hearing, the victim whose testimony relates to the guilty counts against Weinstein will deliver a statement about the impact of Weinstein’s action on her.

Other women are not expected to speak at the hearing.

Judge Lench last week rejected a request from Gloria Allred, an attorney for some of the women who testified at trial, to allow others to make statements in court.

“I’m not going to make this an open forum on Mr Weinstein’s conduct,” Lench said, according to The Associated Press.

(AP)

15:05 , Clemence Michallon

Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing hearing will take place today at a downtown Los Angeles court.

He faces up to 18 years in prison after being convicted in December of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Judge Lisa B Lench could also grant a defense motion for a new trial.

Latest Stories

  • Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Behind Bars In L.A. Rape Trial; Producer Tells Court He Is “Innocent”

    Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to 16 years in prison for rape and other sex crimes. With the already incarcerated former producer in attendance at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center courtroom today, the somewhat delayed ruling by Judge Lisa B. Lench is in addition to the 23 years the […]

  • Italian court acquits most over 29 avalanche deaths in hotel

    ROME (AP) — An Italian court on Thursday acquitted most of the defendants on trial over the deaths of 29 guests and staff when an avalanche buried an Apennine mountain hotel six years ago, Italian media, including state TV at the courthouse, reported. Tons of snow raced down a forested slope and smashed into Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindola in Italy's central Abruzzo region on Jan. 18, 2017. Prosecutors had alleged that local officials and administrators, as well as the hotel’s owner and

  • Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 16 Years After Rape Conviction, Putting Former Movie Mogul Behind Bars for Life

    Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years, effectively ensuring the former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Weinstein’s sentencing was held in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday morning, nearly two months after his Los Angeles trial concluded with a jury convicting him on three counts of […]

  • R Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes

    Judge ruled rapper will serve this on top of current 30-year sentence

  • Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced in Los Angeles

    Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault after a trial in December.

  • ‘Paranoid’ Murdaugh Drops a Bombshell on the Witness Stand

    Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via GettyAfter almost two years of speculation and a stunning fall from grace as a once-prominent South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh finally took the stand Thursday to provide a jaw-dropping testimony in his double murder trial, including a concession that he’d been lying to authorities for years because of drug-induced paranoia.“I did lie to them,” Murdaugh told a packed Colleton County courtroom, four weeks into the trial. “As my addiction evolved

  • She was pulled over for no seat belt in Florida. Then a cop looked in her leggings

    The Daytona 500 race brought a lot of visitors to the area

  • Florida gunman returned to murder scene and killed reporter covering shooting, police say

    A man suspected of killing a woman on Wednesday in Florida returned to the scene of the crime hours later and gunned down a television reporter and a nine-year-old girl, authorities said.

  • Bryan Kohberger’s former friends tell how he became addicted to heroin because he wanted ‘validation’

    Bryan Kohberger is accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin last November

  • Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Rittenhouse evading them

    Attorneys for a man shot and injured by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 are asking a federal judge to give them more time to serve Rittenhouse with a civil lawsuit, alleging that he is purposefully trying to evade them. Attorneys for Gaige Grosskreutz filed the request on Wednesday, the deadline that U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman had given them to serve the lawsuit on Rittenhouse and the other defendants. Grosskreutz added Rittenhouse as a defendant last week in the lawsuit that also targets the city of Kenosha and local officials.

  • Nicola Bulley police 'let down' another woman who went missing and took her own life, family say

    An officer from Lancashire Police faces investigation over the case of young mother Kiena Dawes, who took her own life last July.

  • Met police officer accused of ‘sucking on woman’s breast’ cleared of sexual assault on duty

    A Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty after claiming his DNA may have ended up on her breast because she shook his hand.

  • Serving police constable 'asked woman to have sex in back of police van before sexually assaulting her'

    Christopher Hudson allegedly propositioned the woman in the back of the van at Stonefall Cemetery in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, telling her it was a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’.

  • California agents went to retrieve one gun from a 'prohibited' person. They uncovered a hoard of illegal weapons.

    The attorney general of California on Tuesday announced felony charges against a man found with a large cache of illegal firearms at his residence.

  • Accused Colorado LGBTQ club shooter back in court for preliminary hearing

    The individual accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub last year was due in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in which a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to try the suspect for murder. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been held without bond at the El Paso County jail since being arrested and has been charged with 323 criminal counts stemming from the Nov. 19 rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Clad in body armor and armed with a handgun and an AR-15-style assault rifle, Aldrich opened fire indiscriminately on club patrons, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

  • Jake Tapper Blasts Fox’s ‘Blatant Lie’ After Democrat Was Assaulted

    CNNCalling out Fox News on Tuesday for falsely smearing Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) after she was violently attacked, CNN anchor Jake Tapper accused the conservative cable giant of peddling a “blatant lie” that inspired deranged viewers to bombard the congresswoman with abusive calls.After Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building earlier this month by a violent repeat offender, the Minnesota lawmaker called for a crackdown on crime and recidivism. Fox News then followed up

  • Georgia Cop Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Teen as She Walked Home

    Gwinnett County Police DepartmentA Georgia cop already arrested in connection to a teen girl’s death is now accused of kidnapping her after she left a friend’s apartment, killing her and ditching her naked body in the woods.Authorities believe the slain girl, 16-year-old Susana Morales, was killed by Miles Bryant last summer while he was still a police officer in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville.Bryant was arrested earlier this month—and fired the same day—after authorities found Morales’ body. H

  • Mechanics and truck driver facing charges after fatal crash in eastern Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two mechanics and a truck driver are facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Newfoundland involving a tractor-trailer that investigators say was improperly inspected and had mechanical issues. The collision between the truck and a sedan on June 7, 2022, claimed the life of a 56-year-old man from St. John’s, who was the sole occupant of the car. Police say the victim died at the scene on Peacekeepers Way, in Conception Bay South, which is southwest of St. John's. The

  • Murder victim's mother fights to keep Sandeson from accessing bitcoin worth up to $250K

    William Sandeson has another legal battle on his hands; this time over money. Sandeson was convicted on Saturday of second-degree murder in the death of Taylor Samson in August of 2015. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. Samson's mother, Linda Boutilier and her other son, Connor Samson, also launched a wrongful death suit against Sandeson in December over Taylor Samson's death. As part of that lawsuit, Boutilier's lawyer, James Goodwin, sought and was granted a temporary injunction to pre

  • Supreme Court rules for Arizona inmate in death penalty case

    The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday for a man on Arizona's death row who wants a new sentencing hearing because jurors in his case were wrongly told that the only way to ensure he would never walk free was to sentence him to death. The 5-4 decision written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor likely means that John Montenegro Cruz will get a new penalty phase of his trial where it is made clear to jurors that he is ineligible for parole if he is sentenced to life in prison, instead of death. The case is important not only for Cruz, but also for other Arizona death row inmates.