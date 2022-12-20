Harvey Weinstein found guilty in second sex crimes trial

The disgraced film producer is already serving 23 years in jail

Former Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of three counts of sexual assault, including rape, in Los Angeles.

The two-month trial heard how Weinstein used his influence to lure women into private meetings before attacking them.

The 70-year-old faces up to 24 years in prison when sentenced.

He is already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault at his first sexual assault trial in New York.

Weinstein was found guilty on Monday of rape and two sexual assault charges involving an accuser known as Jane Doe 1, to protect her anonymity.

The jury could not reach verdicts on allegations by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom, and a woman known as Jane Doe 2. A mistrial was declared on those counts.

He was also acquitted of sexual battery against an accuser known as Jane Doe 3.

Weinstein was wearing a grey suit and looked pale at the court in Los Angeles. He was not using a wheelchair on Monday as he had done at previous court appearances.

When he heard guilty on count one, the former Hollywood producer looked down. Then the court clerk read guilty on count two and he looked at his lawyer. At one point he stared at the jury.

The court at the Los Angeles trial heard from dozens of witnesses in more than four weeks of often emotional testimony.

But Monday's verdict focused on allegations by four women stemming from 2005-13.

The jury of eight men and four women spent nine days deliberating on three charges of rape and four other sexual assault counts.

The woman whom Weinstein was convicted on Monday of raping, Jane Doe 1, was a Russian-born model.

The trial's first witness, she testified that she was in Los Angeles for an Italian film festival in February 2013 when the producer arrived uninvited at her hotel room and raped her.

"I was destroying myself," she told the court. "I was feeling very guilty. Most of all because I opened that door."

Ms Siebel Newsom gave emotional testimony that she was a documentary filmmaker when she was raped by Weinstein in a hotel room in 2005.

California's first lady said in a statement on Monday after the verdict: "Harvey Weinstein will never be able to rape another woman.

"He will spend the rest of his life behind bars where he belongs.

"Throughout the trial, Weinstein's lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us survivors.

"The trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do."

Prosecutors had argued there was "irrefutable, overwhelming evidence" of Weinstein's guilt.

"Find justice for these women," Los Angeles Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson said.

Weinstein's defence argued that the accusations against him were either fabricated or that any sexual acts were "transactional" and "100% consensual".

Additional reporting by Gareth Evans in Washington DC.