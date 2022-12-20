Harvey Weinstein Convicted of 3 of 7 Charges, Including Rape

Harvey Weinstein has been convicted of three of seven charges of sexual assault, including rape.

The former Hollywood film producer has been found guilty after a two-month-long trial in Los Angeles, where prosecutors noted he used his influence in the industry to assault women after luring them into private meetings. When sentenced, he faces up to an additional 24 years in jail, while the 70-year-old is already serving 23 years in jail after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault at his first trial in New York in 2020.

The jury found Weinstein guilty of three counts of rape and sexual assault against a European model and actor, known as "Jane Doe 1" to protect her anonymity. Meanwhile, jurors were unable to reach verdicts on claims made by a woman known as "Jane Doe 2" and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is the wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein was additionally acquitted of sexual battery against a fourth woman known as "Jane Doe 3."

Jane Doe 1 said in a statement via her attorney, "Harvey Weinstein forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013. I will never get the back. The criminal trial was brutal. Weinstein’s lawyers put me through hell on the witness stand. But I knew I had to see this through the end, and I did… I hope Harvey Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime." Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, said through his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer in a statement, "Harvey is obviously disappointed, however hopefully because with this particular accuser there are good ground to appeal based on time and location of alleged events. He is grateful the jury took their time to deliberate on the other counts and he is prepared to continue fighting for his innocence."

As reported by CNN, Siebel Newsom(referred to as Jane Doe 4 in court)'s attorney Elizabeth Fagan spoke of the disappointment after the jury couldn't reach a unanimous verdict. "While we are heartened that the jury found Weinstein guilty on some of the counts, we are disappointed that the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on Jane Doe 4. She will continue to fight for all women and all survivors of abuse against a system that permits the victim to be shamed and re-traumatized in the name of justice."

Weinstein's conviction in New York in 2020 marked a key moment for the #MeToo movement with countless women calling out sexual abuse and harassment in the film industry. More than 80 women have come forward, accusing the former film producer of sexual assault and misconduct over several decades.