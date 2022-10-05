Harvey Weinstein appears dishevelled in US court ahead of rape case

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court - ETIENNE LAURENT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles court looking dishevelled after judges threw out a request to delay his trial until after the release of a film about his case.

The disgraced Hollywood producer, 70, faces 11 counts of sexual assault, including forcible rape, from Monday.

Weinstein was extradited to LA from New York in the summer of 2021 following claims he attacked five women in hotels in LA and Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2013.

He pleaded not guilty to those accusations in July 2021 and remains in LA’s Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

A film about Weinstein’s case is due to come out in November.

Mark Werksman, Weinstein’s attorney, said the film could cause a “firestorm of publicity” that would “prejudice the jury” against his client.

Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges - Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images

But Lisa Lench, a superior court judge in LA, ruled that the trial would begin on October 10 as planned.

A total of 269 people are on the prosecution's witness list and the trial is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Weinstein faces charges of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

“The defendant is charged with raping a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005. He also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Weinstein’s health has declined since he was handed a 23-year prison sentence in March 2020 for sex crimes.

His court appearance comes weeks after he claimed his teeth were falling out, begging a judge to prevent a prison dentist from pulling them out.

“I’m in pain every day. I have cavities and I can’t eat because I’m missing teeth,” he said at the time, asking for permission to see a private dentist.