Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Four Women, Including a 17-Year-Old, in New Lawsuit

In a new lawsuit, Harvey Weinstein was accused of rape by four women, including one who says the disgraced mogul assaulted her in 1994 when she was 17 years old.

In the suit, filed in New York, the four women referred to only as Jane Does 1-4 describe attacks they say occurred between 1984 and 2013 at festivals like Cannes as well as private meetings with Weinstein.

Jane Doe II, identified as woman from Tennessee, said in the suit that when she was “approximately 17 years old” in 1994, she was lured to Weinstein’s hotel room under the pretext of discussing her interest in an acting career. Instead, she says she was “falsely imprisoned, sexually assaulted, sexually battered and raped” by Weinstein.

Jane Doe II also says Weinstein, who is already serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York and faces additional charges in Los Angeles, effectively confiscated her identification and threatened to blackball her from the entertainment industry and harm her family if she ever told anyone what happened.

Among the other accusations, Jane Doe I, a 70-year-old woman from Ecuador, said Weinstein groped her at a hotel in Cannes in 1984; Jane Doe III, a 38-year-old woman, said Weinstein raped her in 2008 in his New York apartment; and Jane Doe IV, a 35-year-old woman, said Weinstein raped her in 2013 during the Venice Film Festival.

Along with Weinstein, the lawsuit also names as defendants Bob Weinstein, Miramax and Disney, on grounds that they “knew or reasonably should have known that Harvey Weinstein had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct and would use his position and power to lure Plaintiffs and other similarly situated aspiring female actresses to his apartments, hotel rooms, offices, etc. under the guise of discussing business opportunities to sexually harass, batter, assault, falsely imprison and rape them.”

The suit seeks a judgement that Weinstein violated New York law, an injunction and permanent restraining order against the defendants, “An award of damages in an amount to be determined at trial,” “punitive and exemplary damages,” court costs, and any other awards the judge may find appropriate.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

