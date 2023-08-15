Harvey Nichols boss quits after clashing with Chinese owner

Manju Malhotra rose through the ranks at the retailer after having joined the business 25 years ago - Geoff Pugh

The chief executive of Harvey Nichols has quit abruptly following a clash with the luxury retailer’s Chinese owner over her plans for the business.

Manju Malhotra is to step down after just over three years in the role and will be replaced by the son of Sir Dickson Poon, the tycoon who has owned Harvey Nichols through his company Dickson Concepts since 1991.

Staff at the company were told on Monday that Ms Malhotra will leave at the end of the year, with 29-year-old Pearson Poon, currently an executive director, made vice chairman until permanent replacement is found.

It is understood that Ms Malhotra decided to quit Harvey Nichols after a disagreement with Sir Dickson, who is also chairman, over the retailer’s strategy.

She is said to have sought significant changes to spur growth at the company which has been loss-making for the past three years.

However, Dickson Concepts is understood to have opposed her plan, ultimately viewing it as a successful retailer that was operating well under the current strategy.

Any strategic changes are ultimately decided by Dickson Concepts, which owns a controlling stake.

Sir Dickson, has been described as operating a tight ship, founded his company after opening a watch and jewellery shop in 1980.

He was awarded a knighthood for services to business and to charity in 2015 and has donated tens of millions to British universities.

In 2012 he made a personal donation to King’s College London’s law school, the largest donation from an individual in the college’s history at the time. The school was renamed The Dickson Poon School of Law after the donation.

Sir Dickson said departin boss Manju Malhotra had been ‘instrumental in driving the business through unprecedented times’ - TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

The Hong Kong-based tycoon, who was married to the Hollywood actress Michelle Yeoh between 1988 and 1991, grew the business through franchising and licensing deals before listing it on the stock market in 1986.

Sir Dickson also co-founded a film production company which in 1984 signed Ms Yeoh, a former Miss Malaysia, to appear alongside Jackie Chan in a television advert.

Harvey Nichols has been struggling to return to profit since the pandemic hit, with latest available accounts showing its losses totalled £30m in the year to May 2022, compared with £2.7m profit before Covid hit.

Dickson Concepts was forced to pump tens of millions into the retailer during the pandemic as it struggled under Covid restrictions.

Ms Malhotra became chief executive in January 2020, weeks before the pandemic hit. She had previously acted as co-chief operating officer alongside Daniela Rinaldi.

She said: “I have had the most amazing 25 years at Harvey Nichols, starting from a member of the finance team to becoming chief executive.”

Sir Dickson said Ms Malhotra had been “instrumental in driving the business through unprecedented times and laid out strong foundations which we will continue to build on for the future”.

Speaking to the Telegraph less than four weeks ago, Ms Malhotra said Harvey Nichols had not been immune from recent cost of living pressures, with its wealthy shoppers equally sensitive to price rises.

She said this meant it was having to carefully balance how much cost it could pass onto customers.

Ms Malhotra said: “There’s a limit to how much people will pay for a glass of champagne.”

However, she suggested the company was moving towards profitability, and would consider opening more shops outside the UK.

In addition to its flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, Harvey Nichols also has stores in Riyadh, Dubai, Hong Kong and Kuwait.

She said: “There may well be the right opportunity. Looking at international potential is always something that’s on our radar.”

Ms Malhotra also warned that overseas tourists were getting “into the habit” of buying designer goods in Paris and Milan instead of London, after the UK stopped offering VAT-free shopping for overseas visitors.

Ms Malhotra said: “Tourists are spending less time and less money in the UK.” She called for ministers to review the policy before an election, warning the industry risked losing “another summer” on tourist trade.