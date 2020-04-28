Harvey Goldstein obituary

Using research to improve peoples’ lives is rarely straightforward. The finding in 1950 by Richard Doll and Austin Bradford Hill that cigarettes caused cancer caused a great stir, though not great enough to persuade people to smoke less. However, in 1972 the statistician Harvey Goldstein, who has died aged 80 of Covid-19, ultimately changed the behaviour of many mothers by demonstrating that smoking during pregnancy produced vulnerable babies. A social habit with relatively little impact on the foetuses of advantaged mothers could prove a serious risk for those born in poverty.

This was one of many significant findings from eight years’ work at the Institute of Child Health, London. There Harvey collaborated with Neville Butler, the initiator of a cohort study of all children born in Britain in one week in March 1958, which has continued. Harvey was responsible for planning its next stage during his time at the National Children’s Bureau (1972-77).

Then, at the age of 38, Harvey was appointed professor of statistical methods at the Institute of Education, London, where I was his colleague for 10 years. He was an expert in educational assessment, and established a fearsome reputation through battling successfully with statisticians from the National Foundation for Educational Research over the methodology of the government’s fledgling assessment and performance unit.

The unit was abolished when the 1988 Education Reform Act extended testing to all pupils. This resulted in league tables purporting to show schools’ efficacy. Harvey pointed out that their margin of error often exceeded the actual differences between the schools’ scores. Nonetheless, successive ministers have ignored such advice and the education system has been saddled with what Harvey viewed as an albatross.

The increased availability of computers helped him to develop multilevel statistical modelling, linking the data of individuals to their contexts. In this way the progress of pupils could be distinguished from that of their class or school, and the method could be applied to other settings, including hospitals and business.

Harvey and colleagues also developed software and dedicated training packages, and multilevel modelling is now accepted internationally as the most appropriate way of undertaking much data analysis.

In 2005 Harvey took his research team to Bristol University, combining a part-time professorship there with posts elsewhere. At Bristol he worked with officials from the Home Office and the Office for National Statistics, and with the university’s social researchers.

In particular, he worked on improving the linkage and accessibility of large-scale data sets and with ways to cope with missing information. He maintained his critique of the government‘s school accountability measures, including in 2017 a presentation to the Education select committee.

Technological advances throughout Harvey’s career enabled the collection of increasingly vast amounts of data, but statistical techniques need to be robust for data to be trustworthy enough to inform public policy. Currently, the government is drawing on statistical modelling to inform its approach to the coronavirus crisis. Collecting and analysing such data generate complex technical and ethical issues; Harvey devoted himself to dealing with both.

Born in Whitechapel, in the East End of London, and brought up in Edmonton, Harvey was the only child of non-observant Jewish parents whose own parents had come from eastern Europe. His father, Jacob, used evening classes to become a semi-skilled engineer; his mother, Millie (nee Belanoff), was a hat-maker.

When Harvey was five, she died of a heart attack, leaving him with his grandparents until his father returned from military service. When Harvey was 11 his father remarried and Harvey gained a stepsister. His father and stepmother were fervent communists and Harvey was a member of the Young Communist League until the Soviet invasion of Hungary in 1956.

At Hendon county grammar school (now Hendon school), Harvey excelled in maths and science, and he went on to gain a degree in pure mathematics (1961) at Manchester University. While there he met Toby Lewis, a politically radical statistician, and an undergraduate survey of housing in Notting Hill, west London, led him to realise that statistics was a tool that could improve peoples’ lives.

After a postgraduate course at University College London (1962) he worked there as a research assistant, before moving in 1964 to the Institute of Child Health.

In addition to his book Multilevel Statistical Models (2011) Harvey published over 400 papers and edited the journal Statistics in Society. He also held part-time appointments at what is now the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and the Australian Catholic University, Brisbane. In 1988 he was awarded the Royal Statistical Society’s Guy silver medal, and in 1996 he was made a fellow of the British Academy.

He encouraged younger colleagues to use evidence to challenge existing thinking and remained a left-leaning rebel, moving from Labour to Green politics.

In 1970 he married Barbara Collinge, and they had a son, Tom. Listening to classical music was a lifelong interest and when his son renounced flute lessons, Harvey took the instrument up, joining a wind band and an orchestra. Another interest was cycling, and he and his wife produced a book of rides, Wheel Around Norfolk (1994).

Barbara and Tom survive him.

• Harvey Goldstein, statistician, born 30 October 1939; died 9 April 2020