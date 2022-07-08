Harvey: FINA launching investigation into alleged drugging incident at world swimming

Mary-Sophie Harvey had flown home from Hungary and undressed to shower when she got a good look at the bruises on body.

She had no memory of how she obtained them. That's when the fear set in.

The 22-year-old from Montreal says she was drugged on the final night of the world aquatics championships in Budapest, Hungary, after swimmers went to a club to celebrate Canada's best performance in history.

Harvey suffered a concussion, a rib strain and bruising during the four-to-six hour block of her night that remains a complete blank in her memory. But she said it's how the incident has affected mental health that is more troublesome.

"For the first week, especially, I kept thinking back about the night, and I kept seeing the whole night to a point where I couldn't, and I kept trying to remember things, but I couldn't, and I still can't," Harvey said on a conference call Friday. "The scary parts are the what-ifs, because it's unknown for me."

Harvey said FINA is launching an investigation and that a similar incident appears to have happened to a non-Canadian swimmer at the same function. Swimming Canada has also turned Harvey's case over to their safe sport officer. No police report was filed in Hungary.

Harvey competed in the women's 200-metre individual medley at the world championships, finishing eighth. She also earned a bronze medal in the women 4x200-metre freestyle relay after swimming in the preliminaries in that event.

She said she had four drinks on the final night, but that there's a window of time where she remembers nothing. Teammates found her on the street outside the club. She remembers waking up at the hotel with the Canadian team manager and doctor. She was without her phone and purse, but was able to recover them at the club the next day.

She said her teammates have helped her piece together some of the night, but there was a period where it seems her teammates lost track of her.

"Sadly, they were telling me stuff, and it felt like they were telling me a story, which I was the main character in, but it didn't feel like I was in it," she said. "They told me that I was fine, and then at one point, I was not. One of my friends found me on the streets. And apparently, I was telling her to not leave me alone and to stay with me. And I was really persistent on this. And when she told me that, that's when I was a bit scared, because I have no idea how I got outside."

Harvey, who contracted COVID-19 this week and so is in isolation in her Montreal home, first posted about her experience on Instagram, she said, to raise awareness about the issue. She also wants people to know how difficult she's found it to get help.

"There's multiple (safe sport) cases that are happening right now, and we don't talk about it enough," she said. "I have tried reaching out to seek help. And I was really shocked by the lack of resources we have on this situation.

"When I shared this, I had a lot of people coming up to me and even writing to me about similar stories that happened to them and they felt the same way I do. And some of them it was 20 years ago, and they still feel shame about this. And it breaks my heart knowing that so many people went through this and it's still something we don't talk about and resources for victims is still lacking."

Harvey said she reached out to an organization in Montreal for help, but the call went to voicemail and she didn't hear back for a couple of days.

She said the judgement from others has compounded her feelings of despair.

"I felt judgment, mostly because it isn’t (written) on my forehead that I was not conscious. It didn't say I was drugged. People would just see a girl who's unconscious, probably wasted because she's out at a club, and that's the first judgment that people say, because how would they know what happened?" Harvey said.

"I know something is not right, and even though I was telling people, some of them were like, 'You probably just drank too much. Maybe next time, you'll think about this and you'll be more careful.'"

Swimming Canada spokesperson Nathan White said Harvey is receiving support from "several points of contact with the organization," including the national team physician and team manager.

"(They) have all reached out and been in touch with her over this period of the last few days, as well as some of our top executives," White said. "We've let her know, any help you need on this, we're here for you."

Harvey, who will compete for Canada at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, said she hasn't received any counselling yet, but plans to.

Her harrowing experience on her final night in Budapest has replaced any good feelings about races there.

"I was really pleased with the performance I had. It was actually my first big international medal, and I just remember opening the (medal) box back home, and I didn't feel like it belonged to me. I didn't feel like the body I was in belonged to me. I was just going through the motion," she said.

"That's the sad part about it. Because this wonderful meet I had was tarnished by this event. And it was just a roller-coaster of emotions."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press