Harvey expected to start as Orioles host the Royals

Kansas City Royals (62-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (43-93, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-2, 8.18 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (6-14, 6.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -120, Royals +100; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and Kansas City will face off on Tuesday.

The Orioles are 19-45 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .239 batting average as a team this season, Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Royals have gone 28-40 away from home. The Kansas City offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Nicky Lopez leads the team with a mark of .290.

The Royals won the last meeting 3-2. Domingo Tapia earned his second victory and Hanser Alberto went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Kansas City. Cole Sulser registered his fourth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 62 extra base hits and is batting .305.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 41 home runs and is slugging .548.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Royals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ramon Urias: (leg).

Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Greg Holland: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

