Harvey cheered by fans, routed by Mets in Queens return

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters as the Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-1 Wednesday.

Harvey pitched against his former team for the first time and allowed Kevin Pillar’s two-run triple in a three-run second inning that carried the Mets to their seventh straight win.

Wearing orange and black instead of blue and orange, Harvey (3-3) gave up a season-high seven runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, and his ERA rose from 3.60 to 4.81 as the last-place Orioles lost for the fifth time in six games.

Taijuan Walker (3-1) lowered his ERA to 2.20, allowing one run and four hits over seven innings as part of a five-hitter.

Dominic Smith had three hits and two RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who completed a two-game sweep that finished a 5-0 homestand. New York is on its longest hot streak since winning eight straight from Aug. 3-10, 2019.

YANKEES 1, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over eight stellar innings, Aaron Hicks had a sacrifice fly and New York beat Tampa Bay amid a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined shortstop Gleyber Torres.

Cole (5-1) scattered four hits and has five starts this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks to break Mike Mussina’s single-season team record set in 2001. Aroldis Chapman completed the four-hitter to get his ninth save.

Torres was kept out of the starting lineup as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coach and support staff reached seven. Six of the seven are asymptomatic. All are fully vaccinated, which Boone said was blunting the effects of the virus.

Jeffrey Springs replaced Ryan Thompson (2-2) with runners on second and third with one out in the seventh and gave up Hicks’ sacrifice fly.

PADRES 5, ROCKIES 3, Game 1

ROCKIES 3, PADRES 2, 8 innings, Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and Colorado salvaged a doubleheader split against virus-hampered San Diego.

Story continues

The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for short-handed San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out.

In the nightcap, Fuentes drove a changeup from reliever Nick Ramirez (0-1) to deep center to set off a celebration near second base as the Rockies snapped a five-game skid. Fuentes’ bat provided all the run production — he homered in the second.

Yency Almonte (1-1) got the win in the late game.

Victor Caratini lined a two-out grand slam in sixth to put the Padres ahead in the first game. It came on a belt-high fastball from reliever Robert Stephenson, who was summoned after starter Jon Gray (4-3) loaded the bases.

Emilio Pagán (3-0) picked up the win with a scoreless fifth inning. Mark Melancon earned a five-out save.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a tiebreaking double and Avisaíl García added a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Milwaukee capitalized on some good fortune to defeat St. Louis.

The decisive rally that snapped the Cardinals’ four-game winning streak came after it appeared Ryan Helsley (3-1) would retire the side in order. An apparent inning-ending strikeout of Daniel Vogelbach was foiled when the third strike got past catcher Yadier Molina for a wild pitch, enabling Vogelbach to reach first.

The Cardinals tied it in the top of the eighth on Tyler O’Neill’s homer to right off Brandon Woodruff, who struck out 10 and gave up just three hits and one walk in 7 2/3 splendid innings.

Devin Williams (1-0) retired Tommy Edman on a grounder with a runner on first to make sure the Cardinals did no more damage in the eighth.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rhys Hoskins hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning as Philadelphia rallied and then took the lead against struggling Washington closer Brad Hand.

Philadelphia, which has taken seven of its last nine, won consecutive road games for the first time this season. Washington dropped its fourth in a row and seventh of eight to sink a season-worst six games below .500.

Hand (2-2) was staked to a 2-1 lead in the ninth. He quickly gave it back on Odúbel Herrera’s one-out home run. He allowed a leadoff single to Bryce Harper in the 10th, moving automatic runner Andrew McCutchen to third. Kyle Finnegan entered and promptly surrendered Hoskins’ RBI single.

José Alvarado (3-0) pitched a scoreless ninth, and Héctor Neris worked a perfect 10th for his seventh save.

INDIANS 2, CUBS 1, 10 innings

CLEVELAND (AP) — Amed Rosario’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the 10th inning gave Cleveland a win over Chicago.

Rosario, who drove in Cleveland’s first run with a sixth-inning double, singled to right on a 1-1 pitch from Keegan Thompson (1-1), giving the Indians a sweep of the two-game series.

Chicago threatened in every inning except the eighth but finished 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 15 baserunners. Joc Pederson drove in the Cubs’ only run with a double in the sixth.

Nick Martini was the Cubs’ automatic runner in the 10th against James Karinchak (1-0). Jason Heyward walked, but ldemaro Vargas struck out attempting to bunt. Pederson popped out, and Eric Sogard took a called third strike.

TIGERS 4, ROYALS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera drove in two runs and surpassed Omar Vizquel for the most major league hits by a Venezuelan player, leading Detroit past slumping Kansas City.

Cabrera’s two RBI singles gave him 2,878, one more than Vizquel, who played his last game in 2012 and was a coach for Cabrera and the Tigers from 2014-17.

Kansas City lost its 10th straight. Danny Duffy (4-3) gave up a season-high four runs in six innings.

Casey Mize (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He hit one batter and struck out four. Three Detroit relievers finished, with Gregory Soto pitching the ninth for his fourth save.

BLUE JAYS 4, BRAVES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two homers and drove in three runs, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven sharp innings and Toronto beat Atlanta to continue its dominance of the Braves.

Toronto improved to 5-0 against the Braves this season and have outscored them 35-16. William Contreras hit a long homer in the fifth for the only run allowed by Ryu (3-2).

Reliever Tyler Chatwood retired Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna in the eighth. A.J. Cole pitched the ninth for his first save.

Hernández hit the first pitch thrown by right-hander Luke Jackson (1-1) in the seventh over the center-field wall, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead. He added a two-run shot 464 feet to left-center off Josh Tomlin in the ninth.

REDS 5, PIRATES 1, 10 innings

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez combined to drive in four runs in the 10th inning as Cincinnati’s bullpen threw 5 1/3 hitless innings.

Winker singled off reliever Duane Underwood Jr. (1-2) to lead off the 10th, scoring designated runner Nick Senzel. Nick Castellanos singled and Mike Moustakas walked ahead of Suárez, who drove a pitch into the left-center gap for a three-run double.

Lucas Sims (2-1) worked two perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn the win. The Cincinnati bullpen struck out nine without allowing a hit in relief of Sonny Gray.

ATHLETICS 4, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — James Kaprielian got the victory in his first major league start with five innings of one-run ball, Matt Olson homered, and Sean Murphy and Jed Lowrie also had RBIs for the A’s.

Burch Smith and Lou Trivino combined to pitch three scoreless innings for Oakland, and Jake Diekman completed a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Kaprielian (1-0) settled down after a rocky first inning and ended his night after giving up just four hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Oakland pounded out seven hits and four runs against starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-1). Boston has lost three straight.

ASTROS 9, ANGELS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as Houston hit a season-high five long balls against Los Angeles.

Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked a two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0.

Yordan Álvarez and Chas McCormick also homered to help the Astros win their second consecutive series.

Houston starter José Urquidy left in the fourth with posterior shoulder discomfort. Brandon Bielak (2-2) went 3 1/3 innings for the win.

