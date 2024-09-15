Harvey Barnes stunner completes Newcastle turnaround at Wolves

Harvey Barnes celebrates his long-range goal for Newcastle at Wolves - PA/Nick Potts

Harvey Barnes’ stunning winner ensured Newcastle’s unbeaten start to the season continued at Molineux.

Sporting director Paul Mitchell watched from the stands in the first match since Eddie Howe responded to his clumsy interview about the previous transfer policy being not “fit for purpose”. And it was one of Howe’s key signings from last season’s summer window who turned this game around.

After Mario Lemina had opened the scoring for the hosts, Fabian Schar levelled with a deflected effort and Barnes’ winner sent Newcastle third in the table. Wolves are still looking for their first win and until the 75th minute were ahead and relatively comfortable through their opener.

While Lemina tapped in to break the deadlock, the goal was created by Joao Gomes with a piece of box-to-box play to illustrate why many believe he could be the next Wolves player targeted by Champions League clubs.

The Brazil midfielder won the ball as Newcastle looked to attack, pinching the ball off Sean Longstaff before sending his team on a counter-attack. Gomes made his way forwards as Jorgen Strand Larsen worked his way down the right flank, then had the presence of mind to dummy when the cross came over.

Lemina had the simple task of tapping in, scoring his first Premier League goal since the Christmas fixtures last season. It was reward for O’Neil playing him in a more advanced role, with Gomes and Andre as a double-Brazilian pair of holding midfielders.

Earlier, Newcastle had the better chances but struck the post through Anthony Gordon after he skipped around two defenders, while Bruno Guimaraes went through on goal but saw his finish tipped over the bar by Sam Johnstone.

Wolves also struck the woodwork, in the second half, through Strand Larsen after Lemina had returned the favour from his goal with a pass to set up the chance. Howe had made a triple substitution at half-time to get his team functioning.

Their equaliser came from Schar with a quarter-of-an-hour when he tried his luck from long distance as there was very little else by way of options. His short flicked off the forehead of Craig Dawson and into the top corner.

Barnes, one of the half-time subs, scored the winner from a similar long distance although there was work to do when he received the ball. The Scotland winger skipper past Larsen and Matt Doherty before unleashing his drive into the top corner. It was his second in as many games after netting against Tottenham before the international break.

Newcastle go third with hard-fought win: Latest reaction

O’Neil’s post-match comments

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil, speaking to Sky Sports post-match: “Frustration is the right word. We know we’re in a tough run of fixtures and playing teams that have real quality and we are being punished for every error.”

“I have no doubts we can pick up some results if we can put in performances like we did today.

“It is a tough one to take because I really enjoyed what I saw from the team for large periods. I think what the fans saw was a lot of effort and good chances. A lot there to stand us in good stead.”

“Everyone is desperate for our first win. That was close to being our best today. We have gone up against a side that have spent an awful lot of money and were in the Champions League last season.”

Great start for unheady Howe

Eddie Howe is presenting a very stern demeanour against the backdrop of chaos at Newcastle, but the club has managed their best start to a Premier League campaign since Kevin Keegan’s side in 1995/96.

Howe’s post-match comments

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, speaking to Sky Sports post-match: “Massive win for us, and away from home, we have questions to answer, so that’s a big result.”

“I wasn’t totally satisfied and the lads know they have to perform. We have the ability to make those changes. I have to credit the players that came on. Harvey’s goal was outstanding.”

“I think we are stepping forward in terms of our performances. I think it was a step in the right direction.

“We can improve in lots of different aspects and that is what we are going to be working on this week. We are a really tight-knit group and we have to remain that way.”

Luke Edwards’ verdict on Newcastle

Another victory for Newcastle, stretching unbeaten start to the season. Should shut a few people up on here and all the boardroom strife can fade into the background where it should be.



Schar and Barnes post-match comments

Fabian Schar, speaking to Sky Sports post-match:

“I think we started the game quite well and then we dropped off a little with our level and then at half-time said we needed to perform better. Two great goals, and that’s a big win, when you are 1-0 down, away from home. It is massive for us.”

“We can play a lot better. At the moment it is great that we get the results and we need to be more consistent throughout the game. We want to go to the next level.

“We know the feeling of playing in European football but we are not there so we focus on the league. There is lots to achieve and I am looking forward to the season.”

Harvey Barnes, speaking to Sky Sports post-match about his goal: “Caught it well. When you’re coming on and the team’s behind, you have to take it upon yourself and change the game.”

“Good start points-wise, but performance wise, there’s still a lot more to come.”

Where Newcastle now sit in table.

“Pressure, what pressure? Pressure is for tyres.”

Alan Shearer’s words from the Euros this summer may aptly describe how Newcastle have handled their growing internal unrest on the pitch.

Eddie Howe’s men have risen to third in the Premier League, making up one of the league’s remaining three unbeaten teams thus far.

Barnes’ barnstormer wins it for away side.

Full time: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

The final whistle shrieks at Molineux to bring this match to an end, as Newcastle complete a comeback to win this match, courtesy of two terrific long-range strikes.

97 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Wolves send in a series of crosses within the space of a minute, but Newcastle manage to repel each one.

06:25 PM BST

95 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Now two minutes remain as Wolves attempt to set up one final chance before the final whistle.

93 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Magnifcent save from Nick Pope to deny Wolves a last-gasp equaliser.

A long Wolves throw into the box bounces and is met on the half volley by Matheus Cunha, before Pope propels himself to his right and extends his right hand to push the ball away.

92 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Eight minutes of added time announced at Molineux.

89 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Wow, Newcastle look so enlivened by those two long-range strikes and nearly put the game to bed.

Barnes threads in a through ball to an onrushing Tonali, whose shot is saved by the outstretched leg of Johnstone.

View from Molineux

Barnes, Barnes will tear you apart again.....sing the Toon fans. This has been quite a turnaround. They were heading for defeat but Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes have turned it around with long-rangers.

06:15 PM BST

85 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

Eddie Howe is urging his players to focus and see out the remaining stages of this match.

Meanwhile, Wolves have made two changes, with Guedes and Forbs coming on for Ait-Nouri and Strand Larsen.

And defender Lloyd Kelly has come on for Newcastle, as Bruno Guimaraes departs.

GOAL! Wolves 1 Newcastle 2

And Harvey Barnes unleashes a sublime piledriver of his own to give Newcastle the lead!

Barnes gets the ball from the left hand side and drives inward before bending a brilliant effort from outside the box past Johnstone’s despairing dive to send the travelling supporters into raptures!

GOAL! Wolves 1 Newcastle 1

Newcastle have equalised and it is Fabian Schar with a wonderful long-range strike to level the scoring on his return!

The Swiss international has a go from around 30 yards, and his strike is diverted away from Sam Johnstone by Craig Dawson’s head into the top left corner.

71 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

South Korean international Hwang hee Chan is on for Wolves, with the forward replacing midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.



The home side’s first change in this match.

69 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Matheus Cunha comes close to doubling Wolves’ lead, with his surging run behind Newcastle’s defence on the right hand side bringing him six yards from goal, but Nick Pope flings out his large arms to produce an unorthodox standing save at his near post.

67 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle work the ball out to the left to Harvey Barnes, and the winger feints and breezes past Semedo but his shot is blocked by recovering Wolves defenders.

63 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Kieran Trippier is coming on for Newcastle, replacing Tino Livramento.

Immediately, he is poised to take a free kick for Newcastle from the right hand side, deep into the Wolves half.

Alas, his cross is swiftly headed away, before the ball returns into the penalty area and is headed over the bar by Dan Burn.

61 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Strand Larsen has another big chance in this half, and it prompts a sharp save from Nick Pope.

Lemina curls in a gorgeous cross from the right, which is met by the striker’s head, but his attempt leads to a low save from Nick Pope.

56 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Wolves are circulating the ball well in this second half, with Lemina and Andre at heart of the home side’s spells of possession.

A slick passing move finds Semedo on the right hand side, but his cross is blocked and goes out for a corner that is eventually dealt with by Newcastle.

52 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Wolves hit the post!

Mario Lemina slots in Jorgen Strand Larsen with a well-weighted through ball and the Norwegian striker’s low shot smacks off the base of the near post.

50 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Now it is the turn of Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to appear jittery with the ball at his feet. Johnstone takes too long to play a long pass and Anthony Gordon rushes over to block his pass, which thankfully goes out for a goal kick.

49 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

A very eventful start to this second half! First Bruno Guimares curls a shot from just outside the box that has Sam Johnstone scurrying across goal to push the ball away.

Then, Newcastle have a handball shout waved away before Fabian Schar’s half volley from 20 yards moves over the bar.

Triple change for Newcastle

Eddie Howe has not taken going behind lightly, making three changes from the bench, bringing on Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock.

Isak, Joelinton and Longstaff make way.

A goal worthy to shout about!

If I ever scored a goal as beautiful as Mario Lemina’s earlier, I reckon I would react like this too!

Half time: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

This game took a while to get going, but now Wolves have wrestled this match away from Newcastle, and look well set to get just their second Premier League win in 14 matches.

45 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

One minute of stoppage time announced at Molineux. The home supporters may have wished for more, but Newcastle will be grateful to hear that half-time whistle soon.

Eddie Howe’s men have considerably struggled to deal with Wolves’ counter attacks over the last 15 minutes.

42 minutes: Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Wolves have control of this match now, as Rayan Ait-Nouri skips down the left flank and fires a cross into the penalty area, which is met by a firm punch from Nick Pope.

GOAL! Wolves 1 Newcastle 0

Wolves captain Mario Lemina finishes off a superb counter attack to give the home side the lead!

After Longstaff loses the ball in midfield, Wolves execute a rapid counter-attack, as the ball finds Strand Larsen out wide on the right.

The striker bursts past Dan Burn and plays a low cross across the box. Joao Gomes then pulls off an audacious dummy that bamboozles the defence and leaves Lemina with a simple tap-in.

View from Molineux

Wolves exec chairman Jeff Shi is in the stands here, watching on. He is still waiting for the season to take off for Gary O’Neil’s team. It is one draw and two defeats so far. They look a little light up front here compared to Newcastle, who have a real threat in Isak and Gordon. Eddie Howe and Jason Tindall are dovetailing superbly in the technical area. Only one is supposed to be in at a time but Tindall sneaks in on the blindside of fourth ref Simon Hooper, then sits back down when Hooper looks in his direction.

31 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Wolves earn a quick succession of corners, as the home side begin to apply some attacking pressure.

The second of these corners is taken quickly, but the resulting cross does not lead to a chance before offside is eventually signalled by the linesman.

28 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Full-back Nelson Semedo responds to Gordon flying past him by racing down the right hand side at the other end, after Newcastle lose the ball in midfield. The move breaks down when Newcastle block the shot that follows.

Shortly afterwards, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde surges forward toward the Newcastle penalty area but can only fire a strike that harmlessly flies high over the crossbar.

23 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Anthony Gordon almost scores a truly delightful goal to break the deadlock, with the winger slithering past opposing full back Nelson Semedo with some fabulous footwork, and cuts in from the left before bending a shot onto the outside of the post.

20 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Wolves fans have clocked onto Nick Pope’s discomfort with the ball at this feet, with the home supporters growing in noise whenever the England goalkeeper looks to find his teammates with a pass.

15 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Wolves midfielder Mario Lemina makes a timely intervention, after preventing Joelinton from firing a long-range strike from just outside the 18-yard box.

View from Molineux

First look at Newcastle’s 90s inspired purple and blue kit. It’s a belter, evoking memories of the Kevin Keegan era with David Ginola, Alan Shearer and Sir Les Ferdinand.

11 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Nick Pope breathes a huge sigh of relief, as the Newcastle goalkeeper labours to move the ball out from his feet, and his pass just escapes the outstretched sliding leg of the Wolves attacker haring towards him.

8 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Jacob Murphy has Newcastle’s first big chance of this match, being put through one on one after Alexander Isak’s through ball behind Wolves’ defence. Murphy cannot properly get the ball out of his feet and his effort is tipped over the bar by an onrushing Sam Johnstone.

6 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle nearly trouble Wolves’ goal after Anthony Gordon whips in a cross from the left. Isak tries to control the bouncing ball behind him, but his swivel and eventual shot is blocked and then cleared away.

4 minutes: Wolves 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle have settled into this game well, moving the ball around and seeking an opening. None have come as of yet, but the away fans are all making themselves heard early on.

Kick-off!

And the match begins, with Newcastle kicking off in their purple and dark blue 90s themed away strip.

Nearly time for kick-off...

The teams are emerging from the tunnel at Molineux, as captains Mario Lemina and Bruno Guimaraes lead their teams out onto the pitch.

Will Forbs fire from off the bench today?

Winger Carlos Forbs (above) features in a matchday squad for Wolves for the first time this afternoon after the 20 year old signed on deadline day on loan from Ajax. - Getty Images/Jack Thomas

Jorgen Strand Larsen pre-match comments

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, speaking to Sky Sports pre-match, after arriving into the ground: “I think it’s [the international break] been important for all of us, to get our minds together a little bit. To get off the tough start we had: Two losses and a draw away.



“But we have some tough games coming as well, and we know that we want to show that the last home game wasn’t really what we are.”



Speaking on Newcastle, Strand Larsen said: ”We’re ready for a tough fight. They’re intensive, and we’re going to be the same. We’re going to match them and be even better. This is our home ground and we’re going to win the game.”

Alexander in great form.

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has 18 goal involvements from his last 20 Premier League appearances since Boxing Day. Only Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer have more goals than Isak’s 15 goals in the same timeframe.



Howe’s pre-match comments

Newcastlen head coach Eddie Howe (above) is winless in all four top-flight matches as a manager at Molineux, with two defeats during his time at Bournemouth and two draws in charge of Newcastle. - Nick Potts/PA

Here are Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe’s comments, speaking at the pre-match press conference earlier this week.

Speaking on sporting director Paul Mitchell’s interview on Newcastle’s summer transfer window: “I think it’s really important there is transparency from the club and the financial situation that we have is not only discussed by me because I’m not a numbers and figures guy.



“I think it’s good that we have different people communicating about those areas.”



Speaking on the fitness of striker Callum Wilson: “He hasn’t had a setback but he’s a little bit behind where we wanted him to be. We envisaged that he might be training at this moment in preparation for the game but he’s probably a little bit behind.”

Speaking on the club’s potential transfer plans: “No further discussions on anything. It is about unity. And it is about coming together now and making sure we focus on this time at the moment.”

O’Neil’s pre-match comments

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil (above) is without a win in all five games as a manager against opposing manager Eddie Howe. - Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Here are some comments from Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil, speaking at his pre-match press conference earlier this week:

Speaking on goalkeeper José Sa, after the arrival of Sam Johnstone from Crystal Palace: “He has the opportunity to fight for his place, just like any other position. I know the goalkeeper role feels different, but it’s important that every player knows there’s someone ready to take their spot if they lose form or focus.



“Dan [Bentley] was already pushing Jose, but Sam adds to that competition. I expect Jose to stay and fight Sam, Dan, and [Tom King] Kingy for the goalkeeper’s shirt.”

Speaking on today’s opponents Newcastle: “I know Eddie well. He’s done an excellent job there. They have plenty of quality attacking players, midfielders, even defenders.



“I know they’ve had a couple of injury issues, but signing Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer is a really good move. I thought he was excellent at Bournemouth. They’re going to be a big test.”

Speaking on the team’s upcoming fixtures: “Right now, we know we’ll face many teams expected to finish high up the league. That feeling is around the place at the moment. Not many outside expect us to take many points in our next fixtures, including the few we’ve just played.



“That’s not our expectation. Our aim is to give everything, show we have good players and depth, and see what we can achieve.”

Some stats to whet your appetite...

Seven of the last nine Premier League encounters between these two teams at Molineux have ended in draws.

Wolves have won just one of their past 13 league matches (D3, L9), and are winless in their last six.

Wolves have also lost five of their last six league home games, one more than in their previous 19 at Molineux.

Hwang hee-chan has netted a career-high four goals in five Premier League appearances versus Newcastle.

Newcastle have only failed to score in one of their last 23 top-flight games since a 2-0 away loss to Crystal Palace in April.

Team lineups

Wolves XI

Johnstone, Semedo, Mosquera, Dawson, Andre, Bellegarde, Gomes, Lemina, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Strand Larsen



Wolves have made one change to their 1-1 draw away at Forest, with new signing Andre making his full debut in midfield.

Newcastle XI

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Murphy, Isak, Gordon

Newcastle have made three changes to their starting XI from their 2-1 home win, with Fabian Schar returning from injury to come into the team at centre-back. Left-back Lewis Hall and wide forward Jacob Murphy are the other changes.

Fancy a flutter?

Newcastle lineup

Wolves lineup

🔄 One change from Nottingham Forest

🇧🇷 Andre makes his full debut

🇵🇹 Forbs on the bench



Will Wolves defeat divided Newcastle this afternoon?

Good afternoon and welcome to the Telegraph’s live coverage of the final Premier League match this weekend as Wolves welcome Newcastle to Molineux.

If Wolves are to secure a much-needed home win this afternoon, they will certainly need to improve on their last home outing in the league, a 6-2 drubbing at the hands of Chelsea last month.

Gary O’Neil’s men have had a very difficult start to this Premier League season so far with two losses and one draw from their opening three matches.

However, it does bear mentioning those two defeats were at the hands of Arsenal and Chelsea, two teams from last season’s top six, and Wolves did manage a 1-1 draw in their last league game away at Nottingham Forest, courtesy of a sensational long-range strike from midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

Nevertheless, with just one win from their last 13 league matches, Wolves will be intent on gaining a significant triumph against Newcastle to abate their recent troubles.

Meanwhile, despite Newcastle’s solid start to the season, with two wins and a draw from their three opening matches, the tension is palpable within the club’s inner sanctums.

The increasingly frosty relationship between sporting director Paul Mitchell and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe became even more convoluted during the international break after Mitchell’s impromptu interview discussing matters at the clubs.

Even with this growing unrest behind the scenes, Newcastle have shown no signs of this friction on the pitch, and the away side are “delighted”, as per Eddie Howe’s pre-match comments to have Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali available once again after he made his Premier League return after serving a 10-month suspension for gambling in their last game, a 2-1 home win vs Tottenham.

Can Newcastle continue their unbeaten start to the league season this afternoon in the west Midlands and orchestrate a push for European football? Or will Wolves begin a change of fortunes with victory over their opponents from the north east?

Team news to follow.