Harvey has 19 to rally McNeese to 77-61 win over NCCU

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) -- James Harvey came off the bench to score 19 points and lead a McNeese rally to beat North Carolina Central 77-61 on Thursday night to halt a three-game skid.

Malik Hines added 15 points and Roydell Brown had 12 with 11 rebounds for McNeese (3-6).

The Cowboys were just 2 of 15 from deep while North Carolina Central was 9 of 24, but McNeese made 21 more free throws than the Eagles.

NCCU led 30-24 at the break, pushed that to 37-28 before a Harvey 3-pointer started an 8-0 McNeese run to close to 37-36 at the 13:59 mark. The Cowboys took their first lead in the second half 49-47 after another Harvey trey with 9:14 left. Harvey added three straight free throws for a 52-49 lead as McNeese closed out the game on a 25-12 run.

Raasean Davis had 12 points to lead NCCU (4-7). Jibri Blount and Reggie Gardner Jr. chipped in 11 apiece.