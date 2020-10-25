Stelco Announces Cybersecurity Attack







HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc. ("Stelco" or the "Company") (TSX: STLC) a low-cost, integrated and independent steelmaker and 100% owner of the operating company Stelco Inc., announced that it was subject to a criminal attack on its information systems.

In response, Stelco immediately implemented countermeasures in accordance with established cybersecurity procedures and policies that have been developed in collaboration with expert external advisors. The countermeasures taken were effective and limited the scope of the attack. Certain operations, including steel production, were temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure but have since resumed operations.

Stelco's team, in conjunction with industry-leading cybersecurity specialists and other advisors, continues to investigate the incident and extent of the impact on its systems. Stelco is implementing its back-up and recovery plans to fully re-establish its systems as quickly as possible and some business functions may be adversely affected during this recovery process.

Criminal cyberattacks on businesses and other organizations around the world are increasingly prevalent in the 21st century, and Stelco will be cooperating with law enforcement authorities to investigate this crime.

In addition to the continued development of industry-leading cybersecurity practices, Stelco is committed to utilizing all available means to protect its operations and customer, employee and business information. Stelco will continue to invest in its information technology networks and security to detect and minimize the risk of unauthorized activity in this age of ever-increasing and highly sophisticated information security threats.

About Stelco

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive, manufacturing and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributers of steel products. For more information about Stelco, please visit www.stelco.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding Stelco's actions in response to the cyber attack and the anticipated impact of the attack on Stelco's business and operations. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "set up," "on track," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "outlook," "schedule," "represent," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "will," "can," "might," "may," and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

