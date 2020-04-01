Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. To Hold Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on April 7, 2020

PHOENIX , April 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its fourth quarter 2019 financial results.

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation's Fourth Quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be Steve White , Chief Executive Officer and Leo Jaschke , Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

US toll free: + 1-844-607-4373

International dial in: + 1-825-312-2262

A webcast of the event will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2213379/6DB8838A71C1E6B56E396B78E833CE76

Fourth quarter results will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

The conference call will be available for replay at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO). Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate or support over 140 facilities, including more than 100 potential retail locations across 13 states. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

