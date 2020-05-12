Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. To Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 20, 2020
PHOENIX, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results.
Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation's First Quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief Executive Officer and Leo Jaschke, Chief Financial Officer.
To participate in the conference call, please dial:
North America toll free: + 1(833) 513- 0564
Conference ID: 8496809
United Kingdom toll free: 08000323836
Conference ID: 8496809
South Africa toll free: 0800984088
Conference ID: 8496809
China, Hong Kong: 58030358
Conference ID: 8496809
Australia toll Free: 1800637926
Conference ID: 8496809
A webcast of the event will be available at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2161337/0FADCED13BF31DEC9F4B85FFE52A2D04
First quarter results will be available at:
https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx
The conference call will be available for replay at:
https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx
About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO). Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint with cultivation, manufacturing and retail locations spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com
Facebook: @HarvestHOC
Instagram: @HarvestHOC
Twitter: @HarvestHOC
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-to-hold-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-may-20-2020-301057318.html
SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/12/c0038.html