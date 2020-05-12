Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. To Hold First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on May 20, 2020

PHOENIX, May 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S., today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2020 financial results.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harvest Health & Recreation...)

Participating on the call to review Harvest Health & Recreation's First Quarter 2020 financial and operating results will be Steve White, Chief Executive Officer and Leo Jaschke, Chief Financial Officer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

To participate in the conference call, please dial:



North America toll free: + 1(833) 513- 0564 Conference ID: 8496809

United Kingdom toll free: 08000323836 Conference ID: 8496809

South Africa toll free: 0800984088 Conference ID: 8496809

China, Hong Kong: 58030358 Conference ID: 8496809

Australia toll Free: 1800637926 Conference ID: 8496809

A webcast of the event will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2161337/0FADCED13BF31DEC9F4B85FFE52A2D04

First quarter results will be available at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

The conference call will be available for replay at:

https://investor.harvesthoc.com/financials/default.aspx

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO). Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint with cultivation, manufacturing and retail locations spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Story continues

Facebook: @HarvestHOC

Instagram: @HarvestHOC

Twitter: @HarvestHOC

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-to-hold-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-may-20-2020-301057318.html

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/12/c0038.html