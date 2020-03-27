Harvest Acquires Franklin Labs, LLC Adding Supply and Enhancing Margins in Pennsylvania

PHOENIX , March 27, 2020 /CNW/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) ("Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company with one of the largest and deepest footprints in the U.S., today announced the closing of the acquisition of Franklin Labs, LLC, a subsidiary of CannaPharmacy, for approximately $25.5 million payable with $15.5 million in cash and a $10 million promissory note.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Harvest Health & Recreation...)

The acquisition includes a 46,800 sq. ft. cultivation and manufacturing/processing facility in Reading, Pennsylvania . Pending necessary approvals, Harvest expects to expand the existing cultivation operation this year and potentially complete further expansion in the future to support market growth. Manufacturing and processing operations are projected to commence this year during the second quarter. The Franklin Labs facility is the only cultivation facility owned by Harvest in Pennsylvania and is expected to supply significant product to retail dispensaries across the state.

"This accretive acquisition helps to alleviate supply constraints in a fast-growing market, while contributing to improved financial performance," said Harvest CEO Steve White . "This investment in Pennsylvania is an important milestone in our plan to expand operations in key states and return to profitability."

Harvest affiliated entities own and operate five retail dispensaries in Pennsylvania : two in Reading , and one each in Harrisburg , Johnstown , and Scranton . Harvest affiliated entities are permitted for up to 15 total retail locations across the state.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator (MSO). Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled one of the largest footprints in the U.S., with rights to operate or support over 140 facilities, including more than 100 potential retail locations across 13 states. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

